“This is very frightening for the child and traumatic for the mother who witnessed the entire thing, as well,” Manchester Police Department official Heather Hamel said

N.H. Father Accused of Putting Infant in Clothes Dryer, Turning It On Before Mom Intervened

A New Hampshire father has been arrested after he allegedly put his 4-month-old baby in a clothes dryer and turned it on.

On Monday, police were called to the home of the man — identified as 34-year-old Michael Higgins — on reports of an alleged domestic incident between Higgins and his partner, Manchester Police Department revealed in a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After conducting an investigation into the dispute, officers learned that Higgins and his partner were arguing, but it did not "appear that the incident got physical."

However, the woman revealed something disturbing to authorities.

"The woman did divulge to officers that the previous week, on Sept. 8, 2021 the man, identified as 34-year-old Michael Higgins had put their infant daughter into the clothes dryer and turned it on," police said.

Police shared that the woman was able to "quickly intervene" and remove the baby from the dryer. The child did not appear to be injured, officials added.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Higgins was then arrested on charges of reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal threatening, according to the release.

"It's very disturbing," Manchester Police Department official Heather Hamel told WMUR in a statement. "I mean, this is a child that's just 4 months old and was put inside a dryer."

She added, "It doesn't matter if it's just a few seconds. The point of the matter is this child is obviously at a young age and can get hurt very easily."

"This is very frightening for the child and traumatic for the mother who witnessed the entire thing, as well," Hamel said.