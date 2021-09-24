Fatal Victim of Tennessee Supermarket Mass Shooting Is Identified by Family 

The mother of three sons who was fatally shot in Thursday's supermarket mass shooting has been identified by friends and family.

Olivia King was inside a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday when a gunman entered the store killed King and wounded at least 14 other people. King was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital, her son Wes King wrote on Facebook.

The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The shooter has been identified as UK Thang, CNN reports. The outlet, citing police, say Thang was a third party vendor to the store.

"She was shot directly in the chest. EMTs attempted CPR until the hospital. They tried to save her at the hospital to no avail. I apologize for the graphic details, but this type of crime needs to stop being glossed over and sanitized. No one deserves this," Wes stated.

Maureen Fraser, the vice mayor of Collierville, met King in the 1990s and the pair remained friends through the years, Fraser told TV station Action News 5.

King was widowed 16 years ago. Her three sons live out of state, but she kept herself busy with friends. She was a devout Catholic who attended Mass nearly every day.

"She loved going to the movies, and she loved going to the casinos," Fraser said. "And we found a place in Mississippi and we went and had a girls' night. We went and played bingo at some crazy place," she laughed.