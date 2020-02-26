Fatal Obsession: Inside the Tragic Murder Case of Hollywood Sex Therapist Amie Harwick

Image zoom Amie Harwick Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In the early hours of Feb. 15, Los Angeles police officers responded to a radio call of a “woman screaming” in the Hollywood Hills. There, officers found 38-year-old sex therapist Amie Harwick mortally wounded after allegedly being thrown over the third-story balcony of her home.

The coroner said Harwick died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso. There was also evidence of manual strangulation.

Last week, Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was charged with murder and residential burglary “with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait.”

“She was an outspoken advocate for women,” her best friend Robert Coshland tells PEOPLE. “She would talk about these kinds of statistics about women being injured and killed by boyfriends. She became a statistic of something she actively talked about and lectured and helped people with all the time. It’s just doubly, triply tragic.”

Here are five things to know about the tragic death.

Harwick channeled her fear of Pursehouse into helping others

Harwick and Pursehouse had dated a decade ago, but their relationship soured and Harwick sought two protective orders against him. The last order expired in 2015.

“He kept finding her, kept seeking her out,” her friend Hernando Chaves says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “He didn’t respect the end of the relationship.”

Friends say Harwick began channeling her experiences into helping women and found her true calling as a therapist and teacher.

Harwick was a “Renaissance Woman” who loved her life and had recently bought her dream home

Arriving in Hollywood in 2001, two years after graduating high school in the Philadelphia suburbs, Harwick hustled for jobs—dancing, modeling, party planning—to pay her way through college. In recent years, she became a family and sex therapist and bought her dream home in the Hollywood Hills.

“She was on a very good path, in a very good place,” her friend Eric Breslow tells PEOPLE. “She was always just a spark of joy.”

Breslow described her as a “Renaissance woman” with eclectic tastes and a magnetic personality.

“She loved old music. She loved everything vintage,” he says. “She was not some L.A. party girl. She was cultured. She was studied. She looked like she was a put-together throwback from an era gone by.”