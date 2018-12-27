Fatal Car Crash Kills Four, Including Two Brothers, on Golden State Parkway

Four men, including two brothers, were killed early Wednesday morning when their sedan crashed into the back of a tanker truck along New Jersey’s Golden State Parkway, PEOPLE confirms.

The deadly accident happened around 2:50 a.m. Dec. 26 on the southbound lane at mile marker 81.5 near Toms River, New Jersey State Police trooper Alejandro Goez tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police say 21-year-old Kevin Quispe-Prieto was driving the Infiniti G37 sedan when he struck the rear of the tanker truck. He died at the scene along with his 23-year-old brother Jimmy Quispe-Prieto, 24-year-old Victor Lugo and 23-year-old Robert Ordenana.

RELATED: 7 Members of the Same Family Killed in Horrific Crash: ‘My Heart Hurts Like It Never Hurt Before’

Jimmy Quispe-Prieto Facebook

Victor Lugo Facebook

According to NBC10, Ordenana was a rifleman with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa.

Goez tells PEOPLE the truck was hit from behind in the right center lane before it came to a stop in the deceleration lane. The driver suffered some minor injuries and called 911 to report the crash.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Kevin Quispe-Prieto Facebook

Robert Ordenana Facebook

According to Asbury Park Press, the tanker is owned by Taylor Oil Company, a Somerville based fuel company.

The cause of the crash, which closed down two of the lanes for a couple of hours, is still under investigation.

“They will investigate every possible avenue and cause of the accident,” says Goez.