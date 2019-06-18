'Fatal Attraction' Killer Released From Prison After 27 Years for Murdering Lover's Wife

Image zoom Carolyn Warmus John Pedin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

After spending the last 27 years in prison, a 55-year-old former schoolteacher convicted of the 1989 killing of her lover’s wife — inspiring comparisons to Glenn Close‘s character in the 1987 Michael Douglas thriller Fatal Attraction — has been released on parole.

PEOPLE confirms Carolyn Warmus was released from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York State on Monday.

Warmus was 26 when she murdered Betty Jean Solomon, the wife of her colleague and lover, Paul Solomon.

The victim was found slain inside the wedded couple’s home in Greenburgh, New York, on the night of Jan. 15, 1989.

Warmus has long maintained her innocence. But jurors convicted her in 1992, siding with the prosecution, which suggested her romantic obsession with Solomon led her to kill his wife half an hour before she met her lover for an evening of drinks and sex.

Warmus, the heiress to an insurance fortune, was arrested less than a month later.

RELATED: A Dangerous Passion

PEOPLE comfirms Warmus was granted parole last month, after two previous requests for her freedom were denied by the board.

She had been sentenced to 25 years to life.

RELATED: Death Imitates Art as Police Charge Teacher Carolyn Warmus with a Fatal Attraction Killing

A statement from New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson Thomas Mailey says Warmus will be released “to Community Supervision and will be supervised in New York County.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The statement adds that, “for safety and security reasons, the Department does not issue specific residential information for individuals on Community Supervision” before noting Warmus “is on parole for life.”

PEOPLE reached out to Warmus’ attorney Tuesday, but had not gotten a response at press time.

Warmus’ trial was a media spectacle, with several tabloids dubbing it the “The Fatal Attraction” case.

Fatal Attraction earned Glenn Close an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Alex Forrest, a book editor having a sultry affair with a married lawyer, played by Michael Douglas. Her jilted lover character proves she will stop at nothing — even murder and extreme animal abuse — in a twisted attempt to make him hers.