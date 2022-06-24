Bryce Francis, an employee at the restaurant, faces drug-related charges in the incident

Fast Food Restaurant Employee Arrested After Meth Is Found in Customer's Order: 'Please Check the Food'

An Oklahoma fast food worker is facing charges after authorities allege that he put crystal meth in a customer's order.

According to a statement from the Skiatook Police Department, a customer called authorities on June 20 after finding an unexpected item in their food.

"An individual made an order at the restaurant and when they received their order, they found a small baggy of drugs inside their bag," the statement reads. "Officers learned that the baggy had a crystalline substance inside of it that later field tested positive for methamphetamine."

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the employees. After their interviews, they arrested Bryce Francis, an employee at the restaurant. He has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of school, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

No one was injured in the incident, and none of the drugs were ingested by the customer who reported it.

Francis has not yet entered a plea and is being held until a bond hearing. It is unclear if he has hired an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

Authorities in Skiatook issued a warning to the public.

"When you go out to eat, please check the food, especially before consuming it or handing it to a child," they wrote. "If you encounter anything like described in this incident, please contact us immediately!"

And in a comment on their Facebook page, police addressed the intended recipient of the drugs.