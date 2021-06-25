Fashion Nova CEO's Home Was Site of Armed Robbery That Left 1 Person Dead and 4 Injured: Report

According to property records obtained by NBC, a house in the Hollywood Hills owned by Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian was the site of an armed robbery that left one person dead and four injured.

The Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet that the shooting happened early Friday morning before 2 a.m. during an attempted robbery where two men standing outside the house were approached by two men in ski masks and forced to the ground.

According to NBC, investigators said high-end items were stolen in the robbery.

A security guard working at a nearby property intervened and exchanged gunfire, the news outlet reports. The security guard was shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital; two robbery victims were also shot.

LAPD located the car associated with the shootout and pulled it over. Out of three men in the car, two were injured. One identified as being involved in the robbery died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear whether Saghian - who launched the fast fashion retailer in 2006 - was home at the time of the crime. Representatives for Fashion Nova did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to TMZ, sources told the outlet that suspects followed Saghain's Rolls-Royce as it drove into the Hollywood Hills, though it was unclear if the suspects knew if the CEO was inside the car at the time. TMZ also reports two men in the car with Saghain were ordered to the ground by the suspects. Saghain was reportedly already inside the house.

Fashion Nova is a Los Angeles-based company with five retail stores in Southern California and a popular e-commerce site that helped earn Fashion Nova the title of #1 most-searched fashion brand on Google in 2018.