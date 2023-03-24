Cause of Death Revealed for Fashion Designer Kathryn Marie Gallagher, Who Styled Lady Gaga and Laverne Cox

A woman who was found dead in her Manhattan apartment eight months ago has now been identified as fashion designer Kathryn Marie Gallagher.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms with PEOPLE that Gallagher died of a homicide. Her cause of death was acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, and ethanol.

On July 24, 2022, the New York Police Department responded to a call about an unresponsive woman in a bedroom inside of her Eldridge Street apartment. After officers arrived, the woman was found on her bed and declared dead at the scene. Gallagher was publicly named as the deceased woman by police on Friday, according to NBC New York. She was 35.

The medical examiner's office added, per the outlet, that Gallagher died of a drug-facilitated theft. However, authorities did not confirm if anything had been taken from her apartment.

Police sources told ABC7 that they suspect Gallagher was the victim of a string of drug-related robberies that has left at least five other people dead.

MAX RAPP/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The night before she died, a neighbor had helped Gallagher into her apartment. They later saw that her door was closed and the key was still inside of the lock so they went inside to check on her. That's when they found her face up on her bed, per ABC7.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in her death.

Gallagher's manner of death is one of 26 that happened between March 18 and Dec. 8 that local police are investigating, ABC7 reported.

In her obituary published by Rhode Island School of Design, Gallagher was remembered as a skilled "painter and internationally-recognized fashion designer."

She launched her eponymous fashion line in 2010 and had 26 collections that were featured in New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. Her 27th line was in the works, and she hoped to debut it in the fall, her obituary shared.

"Katie dressed cultural icons from Daphne Guinness to Lady Gaga, Rita Ora, and Laverne Cox. An icon herself, she also modeled for several fellow designers and labels," it continued. "She was unique, beautiful, smart, unabashed, and always wanting. She was hardworking and talented, with so many ideas and plans for future projects. We are so proud of who she was and all she achieved in her brief but full and beautiful life. She was Katie, our daughter, sister, aunt, and friend."

She leaves behind her parents, five sisters, a niece, her grandmother, and many extended "family members, friends, clients, and colleagues she met along the way."