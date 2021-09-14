There were no signs of forced entry, indicating Farrah Carter knew her attacker

'Daddy's Girl,' 15, Was Brutally Murdered in Her Fla. Home in 2002, Suspect Just Arrested

Authorities in Florida have made an arrest murder of Farrah Carter, more than 19 years after the teen was killed and her body was found mutilated, PEOPLE confirms.

The arrest of Joseph Pollard, 56, was announced by police in Miramar on Tuesday.

Pollard was formally indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

Police have yet to say if and how the defendant and victim are connected. It was not immediately clear if Pollard has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Carter's mother discovered the 15-year-old stabbed to death in her bedroom back on May 22, 2002.

There were no signs of forced entry, indicating she may have known her attacker.

Soon after her death, investigators said Farrah fought for her life, inflicting considerable harm on her killer, who bled all over the crime scene.

Blood evidence was collected and entered into the national database.

Farrah was a student at Hallandale Adult Community Center.

Her relatives said she had aspirations of attending beauty school or owning a restaurant.

Jasmine Carter, Farrah's younger sister, spoke to WPLG after learning about the arrest.

"She was a daddy's girl and I was a daddy's girl growing up," Carter said. "We had that bond, that connection."

Carter still can't imagine why anyone would have wanted to hurt Farrah.