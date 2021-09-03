'High Probability' Police Shot and Killed 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility by Mistake at Football Game

Authorities in Pennsylvania say the bullets that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounded her sister outside of a high school football game last week likely were fired by police officers responding to gunfire in their direction.

In a statement, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said that Friday's tragic events outside Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill are still being investigated.

However, "there is a high probability that the responsive gunfire of the Sharon Hill Police Officers struck four victims," including Fanta and her sister.

It was unclear how the other two victims were faring.

The statement alleges the shooting happened around 9 p.m., moments after Academy Park High School's victory over Pennsbury High School.

The district attorney's office said the incident began soon after there was alleged gunfire "in the direction of three Sharon Hill Police Officers" who were "monitoring the crowd" as the crowd left the game.

The initial shot from the crowd allegedly struck a civilian, and the officers responded by firing their weapons.

"The death of Fanta and the wounding of her sister and the other students are a heartbreaking tragedy for her family, her friends, and the entire Delaware County community."

Fanta's relatives spoke to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and said the "sweet, loving, funny" child had a smile that could light up a room.

"We are hurt, and we need justice," Fanta's aunt, identified only as Fatima, told the paper. "She didn't deserve this. She was an innocent girl. She did nothing wrong, and she never hurt anyone."

The district attorney's statement says the investigation is ongoing. The DA is also asking the public for help in identifying the individual who fired that first shot.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call (610) 579-0429.

At this point, no one has been charged in connection with the initial shooting or Fanta's death.