Ashlyn Black, 25, lost her life this weekend after going on a date with a man she met on Tinder

Family of Woman Allegedly Killed by Tinder Date Honors Her as 'Amazing, Fun-Loving Young Woman'

Ashlyn Black went on a Tinder date Saturday night – and ended up dead hours later.

Now the 25-year-old Utah woman’s family is left to try to make sense of the tragic loss.

“A monster has taken away the life of our little girl in a crime as senseless as it was evil,” Black’s family said in a statement released Monday night, local station KUTV reports.

“Our hearts are broken and our lives are forever changed due to the despicable acts of another person.”

On Sunday at 3:20 a.m., Ethan Hunsaker, 24, allegedly called 911 and told dispatchers that he’d killed someone inside his home. When police arrived, they found Black lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso, according to a police press release.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Hunsaker allegedly told police he met the woman on Tinder Saturday night.

According to a probable cause statement from the Layton Police, Hunsaker said that after he and Black met on Tinder, he picked her up from her home and they went to a local bar together before he took her back to his home, local station Fox 13 reports.

He told police it was a “normal” date and that the two hadn't gotten into an argument, the probable cause statement says.

Hunsaker allegedly told police that after the two were “intimate,” he fell asleep, and when he woke up he choked the victim "for as hard as he could for one minute."

He allegedly said he then went to the kitchen, grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed the woman five to ten times before he called 911 to report the alleged attack.

During the call, he allegedly asked police to shoot him, arrest documents show, KUTV reports.

Hunsaker later allegedly told police he had homicidal and suicidal thoughts on a daily basis.

“The motive behind this homicide is under investigation; however, the attack appears to have been unprovoked,” according to a police press release.

Hunsaker was arrested and charged with suspicion of murder.

It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. He has not yet entered a plea.

In the meantime, Black’s family is devastated: “In just a few senseless and selfish minutes, a life of an amazing, fun-loving young woman was taken, one who had a passion for being the voice of those who could not speak out for themselves. And a gift for working with those who have special needs."

“The lives of her friends and family are permanently altered. No time can fill the emptiness we feel, and the hole it has left in our hearts.”

Her family has started a GoFundMe account to help defray funeral expenses.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition is asking people not to blame her for the murder, KUTV reports.