After N.J. Girl, 10, Was Killed in Drive-by Shooting, Family Wants Her Memory to Stop Gun Violence

The family of a 10-year-old New Jersey girl who was killed on July 4 in a drive-by shooting is requesting memorial donations go to organizations that combat gun violence.

Jasayde Holder was fatally shot while at a home on West Earl Drive in Vineland, according to a police news release. Police were dispatched to the home around 11:15 p.,m. and transported Jasayde to Inspira Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

She had just completed the fourth grade at Dane Barse School. Her family described her as a creative child who loved music and riding her bike.

"Jasayde warmed the hearts of those she loved with her pure soul and smile. She always maintained her own style and was truly a unique young girl," her online obituary reads.

When she wasn't gardening with her grandmother or making gourmet meals for her family, Jasayde could be found sitting on the swing her grandfather built.

"Jasayde loved being the 'big cousin,' most times," her obituary states.

While her family prepares to lay their loved one to rest, they are asking any donations to be made gun violence prevention organizations. Those organizations are the Parents of Murdered Children, New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers and Brady United.

No arrests have been made, and authorities are continuing to investigate Jasayde's death. Investigators are urging residents of West or East Earl Drive, Park Towne Apartments, or Diane Court, Mary Court and Shirley Court to share any home camera video taken between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. on July 4th.