A $50,000 reward is being offered for information about the gunman who fatally shot 29-year-old Jason Cortez, of Virginia, who was about to celebrate his first wedding anniversary

Family Seeks Justice After Photographer Hiking in L.A. Park Was Killed by Suspected Sniper in Random Shooting

Newlywed Corina Solorzano couldn't wait to celebrate her first Christmas and New Year's with her husband, photographer Jason Cortez.

Now she is a young widow grieving the senseless murder of her husband, a Virginia tourist who was shot and killed by a suspected sniper while hiking on a popular trail in a Los Angeles park on Sept. 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Jason was not only my husband and an amazing son and brother and loyal friend," Solorzano said at a press conference Friday, KABC reports.

"But now it's the first [holiday season] I'll celebrate without him in seven years," she said. "Jason's family and I are desperate for answers and we need your help. We need to know who did this and why. We need to understand what happened."

Jason Cortez Credit: Go Fund Me

On Friday, Solorzano and Cortez's father joined Los Angeles Police Department Detective Alex Abundis at a press conference announcing a $50,000 reward offered by the LAPD and City Councilman Gil Cedillo's office for any information about Cortez's death.

At 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers responded to Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in the Montecito Heights section of Los Angeles, where Cortez was shot with an unknown caliber weapon while walking on a hiking trail, according to the LAPD Community Alert Notification.

Jason Cortez Credit: Los Angeles Police Department

A passerby found Cortez, 29, unresponsive and lying on the trail and called 911 before starting CPR, CBSLA reports.

Paramedics who later arrived continued performing CPR before noticing that Cortez suffered from "some kind of wound," LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett said at the time, CBSLA reports.

The investigation later revealed that Cortez was killed with a single rifle shot by a man hiding in the bushes about 75 to 100 feet away, authorities said, KABC reports.

A photographer and filmmaker, Cortez was visiting Los Angeles to take pictures at the park for a friend's project when he was shot in the back, KCAL/KCBS reports.

Jason Cortez Jason Cortez | Credit: Go Fund Me

Authorities released a sketch of the suspected shooter, who is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10" to 5'11" tall and between 20 to 30 years old and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"This is a very difficult time for our family," Cortez's father, Candelario Cortez, said at the news conference, KABC reports. "The situation we never imagined. Please help us get some peace of mind."

A GoFundMe set up to help Solorzano and Cortez's family says "Jason was an incredible friend and was loved by so many people. He was so dedicated, intelligent, and a free spirit.

"His love for his family & friends transcended over everything. He always had a smile and made light of every situation he was dealt.

"He was adventurous and loved traveling. He was a go-getter with many dreams and goals."

"He married the love of his life, Corina, last year & they bought their first home together to provide a beautiful yard for their sweet pup, Stella. Jason was a family man — he loved his family and would do anything and everything for those he loved."

Jason Cortez Jason Cortez | Credit: Go Fund Me

Solorzano and Cortez wed on Nov. 13, 2020, according to her Facebook page, but were never able to celebrate their first wedding anniversary together because he was taken from her in September.

At the press conference, Det. Abundis called the murder "another representation of just another senseless killing," KABC reports. "There is no motive behind this. It's something I can't explain.

"I talk to the family, I meet with them on a regular basis and there's nothing I can say that will help them understand this."