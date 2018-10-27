Family Searches for California Girl, 16, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'I Just Want Her Back'

The search continues for a 16-year-old California girl who was reported missing on Oct. 13 and has not been seen since.

Karlie Lain Gusé was last seen walking in the area of White Mountain Estates Road and Highway 6 in Chalfant between 7 and 7:30 a.m.

Her family says the teen had been at the family’s home about one mile away earlier that morning. She was wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

“She didn’t take her cell phone,” Karlie’s stepmother Melissa Gusé tells PEOPLE. “She didn’t take anything with her. We just want her home and we are not going to stop until she is home. I just want her back. I just want Karlie home.”

Police say detectives are “following all leads and tips and considering all possibilities,” according to a Mono County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 20 Facebook post.

But, so far, nobody has been able to locate the teen described as 5′ 07″, 110 lbs. with dark blond hair and blue eyes.

Gusé says the night before Karlie had told her she had gone to a friend’s house and admitted that she had used marijuana. “When I picked her up she was paranoid, extremely high,” she says.

During the night, Karlie couldn’t sleep, says Gusé. By the morning, she says, Karlie seemed calmer.

Gusé says she fell asleep around 5:45 a.m. in Karlie’s bed but when she woke up around 7:15 a.m. the teen wasn’t in bed next to her.

“The first thing we thought is, ‘she is just on a walk,'” she says. “It is not unusual for her to go on a walk. But she didn’t take her cell phone so we kind of panicked. She always has her cell phone.”

Gusé says she and Karlie’s father drove around the neighborhood for two hours looking for her and then called the police.

Police say detectives have interviewed friends and family, scoured her social media and electronic devices and for several days conducted searches of the surrounding high desert using helicopters, scent dogs and off-road vehicles.

Karlie was added to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children but police say she does not meet the criteria for an AMBER alert because there is no evidence of an abduction.

Gusé says Karlie had never run away before and she thinks her stepdaughter was abducted.

“My gut says she was taken at this point,” she says.

Asked if she thinks Karlie may have been abducted by a stranger, she says, “I don’t know what to think at this point anymore. There are so many things you can think of and a lot of them you just don’t want to think of.”

“I just want to get her face out there nationally,” she adds. “We are running out of avenues. “

The family has set up a web page and a tipline.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information about her disappearance.

Tipsters are also asked to contact the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-7549, option 7.