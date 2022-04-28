Family Says Mom of 6 Was Killed Trying to Free Friend from Abusive Relationship, Suspect Is at Large

Authorities are searching for the man they allege is responsible for murdering a Wisconsin mother of six.

According to her family, 30-year-old Brittany Booker was killed trying to help a friend out of an abusive relationship. She suffered multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, per WISN-TV. Her body was found in her car Sunday in Racine, Wis.

She leaves behind six children — five boys and one girl. The youngest was 2 years old, according to reports.

The Racine Police Department said in a news release they have not been able to track down the suspect — 42-year-old Terry L. Jackson — who is considered armed and dangerous.

"We have been searching for him diligently, but somehow, he has managed to elude us, so far," Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson told WITI-TV.

Prior to Booker's murder, Jackson was wanted by law enforcement for attacking the mom of six with a hammer back in February, KWQC-TV reports.

The day that Booker was killed, police say Jackson was in her house.

"He was able to make his way into her home. We won't discuss subsequent to that. At some point, she left the home, and we were able to locate her in a vehicle," Robinson told WITI.

During a Wednesday night vigil in honor of Booker, her father, Leonard Larry, said police had let him down, according to WISN-TV.

"What can I say, I lost my kid," Larry told the station. "They did fail me."

"She's touched everybody in her own way," Booker's friend Briana Schuster remembered. "She was one of a kind."

Booker's cousin Faith Spencer told KQWC, "She didn't deserve it. He [Jackson] didn't have to do her like that."

So far, three people have been arrested in connection to Booker's killing.

Diamond M. Hood, 24; Alicia K. Sykes, 30; and Carmelita L. Walker, 34; all face charges of harboring/aiding a felon, authorities said.

For information that leads to the arrest of Jackson, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward.