Family Says Black Man Was Found Decapitated in Mississippi, Believes He Was Targeted by 'Lynch Mob'

The family of a Black man whose dismembered body was found in Mississippi a month after he disappeared last year is now calling for a federal investigation.

Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, Miss., was last seen on Oct. 2, 2022, at a Super 8 Hotel in Laurel, according to a missing person's report from the Laurel Police Department.

According to his family, the day before Carter vanished, he sought help from police after telling his mother that "three truckloads of White guys [were] trying to kill him," Tiffany Carter said at a March 13 news conference, according to WLBT.

"[Police] did not help him. He asked for help, but they did not help him," Tiffany said, per WAPT.

On Nov. 2, 2022, remains confirmed to be Carter's were found in a wooded area of Taylorsville, Miss., which is about 21 miles away from where he was reportedly last seen, according to a Facebook post from the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

The statement said that authorities had "no reason to believe foul play was involved." The statement didn't share details about what led up to the discovery and it didn't include information about Carter's cause of death.

Smith County Sheriff Charlie Crumpton did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.

In an attempt to figure out what happened to her son, Tiffany sought the help of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who shared additional information this week about Carter's death after obtaining an independent autopsy. Tiffany's sister, Felica Kaho, launched a GoFundMe campaign last year to help the family's pursuit of "attaining justice," the page states.

The autopsy findings, Crump says, suggest that Carter was murdered, calling it "not a natural death," the Associated Press reports.

"His head was severed from his body," Crump told reporters Monday, per WLBT. "His vertebrate, his spinal cord, was in another spot they discovered away from his severed head. They have recently found remains that they believe are also Rasheem Carter at another part of where he went missing."

According to Tiffany, the family believes he was a victim of a hate crime.

"He was dutifully and gainfully employed, just trying to make a living for his young child, and ends up dead, chased by what we believe to be a White supremacist, a lynch mob," Attorney Carlos Moore added, per WLBT.

Crump asked the Department of Justice to conduct an investigation into Carter's death, saying law enforcement "failed to act," when Carter allegedly told police that he feared for his safety, according to WAPT.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

However, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, who spoke to NBC News, said Carter didn't ask for help before he went missing. The chief reportedly said they quickly turned over the investigation to Smith County once they learned it was outside of the department's jurisdiction.

At the news conference, Crump called Carter's death "a nefarious act. This was an evil act," NBC News reports.

Crump added, "Somebody murdered Rasheem Carter, and we cannot let them get away with this."

The investigation led by the Smith County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the MBI and FBI, remains ongoing.