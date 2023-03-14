Family Says Black Man Was Found Decapitated in Mississippi, Believes He Was Targeted by 'Lynch Mob'

Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, Miss., was last seen alive on Oct. 2, 2022, at a Super 8 Hotel in Laurel

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 14, 2023 02:07 PM
Rasheem Carter
Rasheem Carter. Photo: GoFundMe

The family of a Black man whose dismembered body was found in Mississippi a month after he disappeared last year is now calling for a federal investigation.

Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, Miss., was last seen on Oct. 2, 2022, at a Super 8 Hotel in Laurel, according to a missing person's report from the Laurel Police Department.

According to his family, the day before Carter vanished, he sought help from police after telling his mother that "three truckloads of White guys [were] trying to kill him," Tiffany Carter said at a March 13 news conference, according to WLBT.

"[Police] did not help him. He asked for help, but they did not help him," Tiffany said, per WAPT.

On Nov. 2, 2022, remains confirmed to be Carter's were found in a wooded area of Taylorsville, Miss., which is about 21 miles away from where he was reportedly last seen, according to a Facebook post from the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

The statement said that authorities had "no reason to believe foul play was involved." The statement didn't share details about what led up to the discovery and it didn't include information about Carter's cause of death.

Smith County Sheriff Charlie Crumpton did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.

In an attempt to figure out what happened to her son, Tiffany sought the help of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who shared additional information this week about Carter's death after obtaining an independent autopsy. Tiffany's sister, Felica Kaho, launched a GoFundMe campaign last year to help the family's pursuit of "attaining justice," the page states.

The autopsy findings, Crump says, suggest that Carter was murdered, calling it "not a natural death," the Associated Press reports.

"His head was severed from his body," Crump told reporters Monday, per WLBT. "His vertebrate, his spinal cord, was in another spot they discovered away from his severed head. They have recently found remains that they believe are also Rasheem Carter at another part of where he went missing."

According to Tiffany, the family believes he was a victim of a hate crime.

"He was dutifully and gainfully employed, just trying to make a living for his young child, and ends up dead, chased by what we believe to be a White supremacist, a lynch mob," Attorney Carlos Moore added, per WLBT.

Crump asked the Department of Justice to conduct an investigation into Carter's death, saying law enforcement "failed to act," when Carter allegedly told police that he feared for his safety, according to WAPT.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

However, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, who spoke to NBC News, said Carter didn't ask for help before he went missing. The chief reportedly said they quickly turned over the investigation to Smith County once they learned it was outside of the department's jurisdiction.

At the news conference, Crump called Carter's death "a nefarious act. This was an evil act," NBC News reports.

Crump added, "Somebody murdered Rasheem Carter, and we cannot let them get away with this."

The investigation led by the Smith County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the MBI and FBI, remains ongoing.

Related Articles
Barbara David Ballesteros, Yoanka Aguilar, Beatriz Ferrer David
Fla. Son Fatally Shot Mom, 4 Others Before Turning Gun on Himself
James Irven Staley, III and 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel
Texas Toddler Was Smothered to Death by Mom's Boyfriend, Who Staged Scene to Look Like Child Fell from Crib
Police Officer Adam Sullentrup; Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith
Man Who Allegedly Shot 2 Missouri Police Officers, Killing 1, Arrested After Standoff with Authorities
Nancy Howery
Fla. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend During Argument, Burning Body in Attempt to Hide Evidence
Darrell and Denise Mattson, Kirk Mattson
Minn. Couple and Adult Son Found Fatally Shot a Day After Suspect Was Also Found Dead
Abraham Bravo Segura
Texas Man Allegedly Imprisoned Woman Inside Home Before She Called for Help When He Left for Work
Levi Axtell
Minnesota Man Allegedly Killed Sex Offender Using Moose Antler
Fredarrious Wilson
Ark. Teen Told Mom He Was Going Out on Date. He Was Found Shot to Death in Forest Days Later
A Dallas Police Department vehicle patrols an area in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. As other major U.S. cities double down on policing in response to an increase in homicides and violent crime, Dallas officials are taking a different approach. Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
2 Women, 2 Men Killed in Dallas Apartment Shooting
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13808275a) This undated photo provided by the New Hampshire State Police shows Jeffrey Greeson, of Wentworth, N.H. Greeson, a Republican lawmaker in New Hampshire, was arrested, for allegedly screaming and swearing at a snowplow truck operator who recorded the confrontation and later reported him to police Lawmaker Snow Plow, United States - 10 Mar 2023
New Hampshire Lawmaker Jeffrey Greeson Charged for Obstructing Snowplow Operator
This undated photo released by the Redmond Police Department shows the stalking suspect, Texas trucker Ramin Khodakaramrezaei 38. A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with Khodakaramrezaei, who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in a case that police who had tried to serve a protection order described as their "worst nightmare." Police had been trying to serve a protection order on Khodakaramrezaei before Friday, March 10, 2023, killings. (Redmond Police Departemnet via AP)
Podcaster and Her Husband Fatally Shot in Washington Home by Texas Man 
Maritza Rios, Marina Rios and Dora Saenz https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1278000422811835&set=pcb.1273505296594681
3 Texas Women Missing After Traveling to Mexico to Sell Clothes at Flea Market: Police
Texas Mother Arrested After Leaving Her 2 Children Home Alone for 2 Months. Credit: Roman Forest Police Department. Raven Yates
Texas Mother Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Her 2 Children Home Alone for 2 Months
Miami-Dade Police Department PIO Alvaro Zabaleta speaks to reporters after a murder-suicide of five people in Miami Lakes, Florida, on Friday, March 10, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Mother and Son Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Florida Home: 'This Is Extremely Tragic'
father and son arrested in Kristin Smart case cr San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office; Kristin Smart Credit: Facebook
Paul Flores Sentenced to 25 Years to Life for 1996 Disappearance and Death of Kristin Smart
Payshas Whatley, GoFundMe, murder-suicide near Old Colorado City
'So Young, So Much Ahead of Her': Colo. Mom, 20, Is Killed in Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 2 Daughters