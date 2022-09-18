Family Remembers Mom Who Was Fatally Shot by Neighbor During Target Practice: 'a Senseless Death'

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate is being remembered as someone who would give her friends "the shirt off her back," neighbor Latosha McFadden told the Associated Press.

Last month, the 42-year-old South Carolina mother of nine was killed when Nicholas Skylar Lucas, a neighbor allegedly known to engage in target shooting at objects on his lawn, shot her dead with a .45-caliber handgun.

Lucas now reportedly faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence after authorities said their investigation has discredited his claim that the bullet ricocheted off a satellite dish, per the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. He has denied shooting Kesha intentionally. WYFF reported that the Sheriffs Office theorizes that the bullet sailed past its intended target and struck Kesha, who lives behind Lucas' yard.

It was not immediately clear if Lucas had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

"If that man got to know my sister he would've never killed her," Denise Tate, Kesha's sister, told the AP. "She would've gave him a place to stay, foot to eat, clothes, all of that. Anything he needed, even for his family, she would've helped."

At the time of the shooting, Kesha was cooking dinner for her family and Lucas was shooting at backyard targets with his friends, per the AP. Kesha, from their backdoor, then asked her neighbor to stop firing the gun.

When she pulled back the curtain minutes later, her brother-in-law Terry Manning said her children said she was shot. As WYFF reported, children as young as four years old were home at the time of the shooting.

"I thought she was going to bury me first. I went up there today to pick up caskets for my baby. I didn't think I had to do this," Kesha's mother, Beverly Wray, told the station.

"She always made sure I was taken care of. Even as an adult she was always there. She was my backbone," Denise said of her sister. "So I gotta keep it together and stay strong for these kids and her grandson."

A GoFundMe for Kesha, organized by her eldest daughter Traleekia Tate, has already raised over $12,300. The family is now hoping for gun laws in the state to change, and they are pushing a "Kesha Tate Target Law" to prevent target practices from being conducted in residential neighborhoods.

James Pollard/AP/Shutterstock

"This is a senseless death that could have been avoided had the gun owner been responsible and chosen a safer place to target practice," Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said, per WMBF. "It is mind-blowing that a person thinks it's alright to target practice or discharge a gun within close proximity to so many other homes in a neighborhood."

ames Pollard/AP/Shutterstock

In 2020, South Carolina was determined to have the ninth highest firearm mortality rate, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"For him to endanger all these children's lives," Beverly Vercher, Kesha's sister, said. "We're not going to stand by for involuntary manslaughter."