Real Estate Dispute Among Family Members Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Southern California Home

The brother and sister had allegedly been fighting over the sale of their father's home

A Southern California man was fatally shot and three other people were injured during a family argument over real estate.

On Saturday at about 10:50 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots at a Huntington Beach home, according to a police news release. Upon arrival, officers found three people in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds.

"While officers were evacuating the victims, a male, who was believed to be the shooter, came out of the residence with a superficial gunshot wound," the news release states.

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, while the suspect and two remaining victims are expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting was related to a family dispute regarding the upcoming sale of the Operetta Drive home.

"A group of real estate professionals accompanied a family member to view the residence when the shooting took place," the news release states.

According to authorities, the dispute was between a brother and sister, CBSLA reports. The home had belonged to their deceased father.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or shooter, but said the suspect is now in custody.

Jay Coffman, who grew up in the neighborhood, told the station that the suspect had been living in the home for decades and had cared for his father before his death five years ago.

"We used to hang out all the time," Coffman said. "He was a great guy. I never would picture him doing that. I didn't even know he had a gun."