Calif. Family Pleads for Answers After Road Rage Shooting Kills 6-Year-Old Boy

The reward for a suspect in a fatal road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy has climbed to $150,000 as his family pleads for answers.

Aiden Leos was sitting in the backseat of his mother's car on his way to school Friday morning when a suspect opened fire into the vehicle, leaving the boy with fatal injuries.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting on the 55 Freeway in Orange, California, around 8 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Aiden's mother, who has identified herself as Joanna Cloonan, was driving northbound in the carpool lane when a white sedan abruptly cut her off, she said in an interview with Good Morning America.

Relatives told KTLA that Cloonan made a gesture at the car. A few moments later, the vehicle — which was occupied by a female driver and a male passenger — pulled behind Cloonan's car and fired at the back of it.

"As I started to merge away from them, I heard a really loud noise," Cloonan told GMA. "And my son said, 'Ow,' and I had to pull over. And he got shot."

Aiden was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"He meant the world to me, and it feels like my life is over," Cloonan said. "That was my baby. I've never, never thought pain like this could exist."

Aiden had just celebrated his 6th birthday, Cloonan said. She described her son as the "most loving, kind soul."

"He was beautiful and he was kind and he was precious, and you killed him for no reason," she said. "And I want to find them and I want there to be justice to be served for my son."

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family with Aiden's funeral expenses. So far, it has raised more than $226,000.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting. However, the shooter was said to have been driving a white sedan.

Two members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors have each offered $50,000, adding $100,000 to a $50,000 reward that was already being offered by Aiden's family for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

"What happened to Aiden is a devastating tragedy," Supervisor Katrina Foley said in a statement. "It is my hope this adds 150,000 reasons to encourage the public to send in any tips and information they might have, directly leading to the arrests of the individuals involved in Aiden's death."