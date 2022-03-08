Prisma Reyes was last seen on April 17, 2019 in Downtown Dallas, Texas. PEOPLE (the TV Show!) special contributor Stephanie Bauer spoke with Reyes’s family as the search continues

Family of Missing Texas Mom Still Looking for Answers 3 Years After Her Disappearance

There was nothing peculiar about the day Prisma Reyes disappeared without a trace — which makes it even more troubling.

"It's the middle of downtown Dallas at five o'clock in the evening on a spring day," Mesquite Police Department Det. Dustan Barrett tells PEOPLE. "You would expect somebody would have seen something."

Instead, law enforcement and family members turn to surveillance video that captured the final hours of Reyes' whereabouts.

On April 17, 2019, Reyes was spotted having lunch with her ex-boyfriend — who has not been identified by authorities or named a suspect in her disappearance. After the ex leaves the restaurant, Reyes stays behind and continues to drink at the bar, surveillance video shows.

Police say Reyes left and eventually made her way to the parking garage of her ex's apartment complex, where she was seen pacing and talking on her cell phone. It's the last known sighting of Reyes.

When she failed to pick up her son Dominic from the babysitter, her family knew something was wrong.

"Dominic was her whole life. Everything she did, she kept striving for to try to make everything better for him," Reyes' brother Rudy Peralta says.

When Reyes became a mother in 2014, she was determined to be the best mom she could be.

After moving to the Dallas area from Veracruz, Mexico, as a young girl, Reyes became fluent in English in a single summer. She earned a scholarship to attend a math-and-science magnet school, and after graduation she joined the National Guard and became a paralegal.

Her stepfather, Dan Fuchs, says Reyes was always working, sometimes several jobs at once, to make a better life for herself and Dominic.

"Every time I talked to her, she was always running around for different lawyers that she worked for. Running to the courthouse, doing this, doing that and all kinds of stuff," Fuchs says. (A clip from his conversation with PEOPLE is shown below.)

Since she disappeared nearly three years ago, he says he thinks about her every day and won't give up looking for her.

"Ever since I started trying to find her and everything else, it's never been about finding her for me, for her mother, for her brothers or sister or nobody else, strictly for Dominic," he says. "Someday it'll all come out. We'll find her."

If anyone has information, they should call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.

