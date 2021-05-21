Family of Missing N.Y. College Student Refutes DA’s Suicide Allegations, Says Evidence Doesn’t Add Up

The family of a missing New York college student who authorities believe died by suicide says they have evidence the 19-year-old didn't kill herself.

"Saniyya Dennis is still missing," Latisha Dennis said of her daughter, the New York Amsterdam News reports. "Her family and loved ones want her found!"

Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her SUNY Buffalo State College dorm at 11 p.m. on April 24, according to a Buffalo State Police news release. She is believed to have gone to Niagara Falls State Park, where her phone last pinged.

On May 6, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that investigators believe Dennis took a bus to Niagara Falls and killed herself.

"All evidence indicates that Saniyya ended her own life, but the investigation into her disappearance will not be closed until she is found," Flynn said in a press release.

At a press conference, Flynn said Dennis had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend over the phone that day, resulting in a breakup. Dennis then tried calling him 59 times before texting him that she was going to kill herself, Flynn said.

Dennis' family was not present at the press conference. Following Flynn's announcement, they released a statement refuting his claims.

"Upon careful review and consideration of the allegations presented by District Attorney Flynn regarding the issues surrounding the disappearance of Saniyya Dennis, we respectfully disagree with his presentation and were shocked by his assertion that he shared information with our family regarding her disappearance and his findings of suicide," the statement said, AmNews reports.

Now, in a statement to PEOPLE, the African American Juvenile Justice Project (AAJJP) confirms the organization is working with Dennis's family to find out what happened to the 19-year-old.

Sherri Jefferson, the executive director of AAJJP, spoke with AmNews. She presented evidence supporting the family's belief that Dennis didn't go to the falls and kill herself.

One piece of evidence authorities said they have is a video of Dennis at the falls. The AAJJP believes no video exists and that Dennis's family was only shown a still image with a black dot that was supposedly Dennis at the falls. They say that it could have been debris or a drop of water.

"If in fact she went to Niagara Falls, one of those cameras would have picked her up," Jefferson said, AmNews reports. "Are they suggesting that in an area that has 12 million tourists annually not one person saw her there? Not one person can attest that they saw her there? How is it with all of these entities there nobody had one piece of evidence to produce to this family to show this is where she is?"

The AAJJP provided PEOPLE with messages Dennis sent a friend the night she disappeared saying she would be coming back to campus.

While there are more questions than answers in Dennis' disappearance, the Bronx-native's family is left reeling and searching for their loved one.

"What the family is going through is described in three words: shock, disbelief and betrayal," Jefferson told AmNews. "Shocked they had to learn about allegations of suicide and death by way of social media and media representatives contacting them for a statement, disbelief that they would not have had the opportunity to be invited to participate in and confer with the prosecutor prior to him making a statement about alleged findings and betrayed by a justice system and the university system who were supposed to provide their child with protection and to ensure for the family that this search would be done with due diligence."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's Office said: "The Erie County District Attorney's Office shared the findings of the investigation with Saniyya's family on May 5. As previously stated, our office, along with our partners in law enforcement, have found no evidence of any criminality in this case."