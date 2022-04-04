Kyleen Waltman's sister updated the public on her health battle Monday, saying her fight continues but "slowly she's healing"

Family of S.C. Mom Mauled by 3 Dogs Say They 'Are Not Giving Up' on Her: 'Her Story Is Not Done'

Two weeks after a South Carolina mother was brutally mauled by three dogs while walking home, she continues fighting for her life — but while the journey to recovery at times looks daunting, her sister maintains hope that better days are ahead.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, suffered life-threatening injuries March 21 when two pit bulls and a mixed breed dog attacked her. A good Samaritan saw her in a ditch beneath the dogs and got her help, but after being airlifted to a hospital, it became clear the battle was far from over.

Over the past 14 days, Waltman's sister, Amy Wynne, has posted regular updates on her condition to a GoFundMe page. Wynne says both of Waltman's arms have been amputated, part of her colon has been removed and she has undergone numerous surgeries to address the damage to her "whole being" caused by the attack.

At one point, Wynne said that Waltman was found to have fluid in her lungs, and she has continued to struggle with low oxygen levels, high blood pressure and a rapid heart beat. Her esophagus, spine and left leg are also seriously injured.

On Monday morning Wynne shared another update on her sister, noting that it's been a "hectic" week for their family.

"Kyleen has been fully woken up and the doctors told her about [the amputation of] her arms," she wrote. "It caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her [again]."

"Her blood pressure is still very [high] and she is running a fever of 102-plus," she added. "Her oxygen levels keep falling so she's back on the ventilator."

Wynne shared that because Waltman's arms were amputated up to the shoulder, "she can not have regular prosthetics." As a family, their goal is to keep Waltman from "thinking negative thoughts" about her new situation when she's woken up again.

While Waltman's mother has reportedly worried that her daughter's body is giving up, Wynne assured people that they're far from hopeless.

"Before ya'll go assuming, we as her family are not giving up. The lord has brought her this far for a reason. Her story is not done," she said. "She's still fighting. Prayers are working and slowly she's healing."