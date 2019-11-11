Family of 'Hero' Boy, 13, Who Survived Attack in Mexico That Killed Mom Speaks Out

Image zoom Dawna Langford ad Trevor Langford, who were both killed in the attack Facebook

Devin Blake Langford — the 13-year-old boy who hiked 14 miles for six hours to find help for the injured survivors of the brutal ambush on his family in Mexico — is speaking out for the first time since the tragedy.

On Nov. 4, Devin was one of the 14 children and three mothers who were attacked and gunned down near the United States’ Arizona border. Nine women and children died as a result of the violence, including Devin’s mother, Dawna Langford, 43, and two of his siblings, Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2.

Following the incident, Devin hid his six surviving siblings underbrush while he set out for help, walking the 14 miles back to LaMora in Sonora, Mexico.

“To be honest with you, my boy’s a hero simply because he gave his life for his brothers and sisters,” Devin’s father, David Langford, told ABC News on Sunday. “Every one of my children that survived that are living miracles … It’s beyond amazing that they survived.”

Recalling the horrific event, Devin said before his mother was killed, she urged her children to “get down right now” as she prayed for protection and added that the attackers had long guns and vests.

EXCLUSIVE: David Langford, who lost his wife and two sons in the Mexico ambush, tells @TomLlamasABC in an @ABC News exclusive about his 13-year-old son, Devin, who survived and walked miles to find help. “He’s really a hero.” More tonight. https://t.co/7qlZBMQHbg pic.twitter.com/Wkcduy2TNt — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 10, 2019

“So now it’s my whole life has turned upside down. Not only have I lost a wife and two children, but I’m having to move the rest of my family with really no place to go at this point,” David said. “I believe in forgiveness, but I also believe in justice and forgiveness doesn’t rob justice. You don’t get justice too much in Mexico.”

Now, the family, who are U.S. citizens, and their tight-knit Mormon community are preparing to leave their longtime home of LaMora, in Sonora, Mexico.

Last week, a relative of Devin, Kendra Lee Miller, shared a post on Facebook, recounting the traumatic event with in-depth details.

The three mothers, Christina Langford, Rhonita Miller and Dawna Langford, were each driving separate SUVs from their family community.

Devin was in his mother Dawna’s car when their vehicle was attacked, Kendra said on Facebook. Dawna, 43, and Devin’s younger brothers, Trevor and Rogan — died as bullets tore through their car.

His other siblings, Kylie, 14, McKenzie, 9, Cody, 8, Jake, 6, Xander, 4, and Brixon, only nine months, waited for Devin as he bravely made his way through the mountainous region in an attempt to find help. It took Devin six hours to get back to family members, and during the time, McKenzie also went out to search for help.

When Devin arrived at LaMora around 5:30 p.m., he brought the first news of the deadly attack with him.

According to Kendra, “Devin’s uncles armed themselves with guns and returned to try and find the hidden children, knowing many of them were injured. They didn’t get far before realizing they would be risking death, since there had been continual shooting for hours, all over the mountains near LaMora. The group of men waited a while for reinforcements, and around 7:30, found the hidden children.”

Yet when the men arrived, McKenzie was still gone, though she was later found after a few hours of searching.

By nightfall, Devin’s father David arrived from Tuscon, Arizona. David accompanied the five injured children in a helicopter back to the U.S. to get treated while Devin, Jake and Faith remained in LaMora.

Christina’s car was with Dawna’s when the ambush began, and the 31-year-old mother was shot, dying after she leaped from her vehicle in a desperate plea for the attackers to stop, according to Kendra’s post. Christina’s baby daughter Faith — whose car seat had been hurriedly set on the floor of the car — miraculously survived.

Rhonita’s car was discovered about 10 miles away from Dawna and Christina’s cars. The 30-year-old mother and her children Howard, 12, Krystal, 10, and twins Titus and Tiana, 8 months, all died in the attack, as their car caught fire from all the gunfire. The family members were all “burned to mostly ashes and only a few charred bones [were] left to identify that all five had been inside,” Kendra wrote.

….monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

President Donald Trump called the attackers “monsters” in a tweet last Tuesday and added that “the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador additionally said, “Through communication with Trump, I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed on the borders of Chihuahua and Sonora.”

As of Monday morning, a GoFundMe page set up for the family has raised more than $170,000.