Boulder Shooting Victim Was Store Manager and 'Beautiful Young Angel,' Says Family

Rikki Olds worked as front-end manager at the King Soopers in Boulder, where a gunman opened fire Monday afternoon

The family of Rikki Olds, one of the victims of Monday's mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., is mourning their loved one.

"Why you why not me?" Olds's aunt, Lori Olds, wrote on Facebook Tuesday. "You haven't even lived yet...."

Hours earlier, Olds' family had learned the 25-year-old was one of 10 people fatally shot by a man who opened fire at King Soopers grocery store Monday afternoon.

Olds' uncle, Bob Olds, told CNN his niece was a "strong, independent young woman" who was raised by her grandparents and worked as the front-end manager at the King Soopers.

Police received reports of an active shooter at the King Soopers at around 2:30 p.m. However, Bob Olds said his family wasn't able to confirm Rikki was one of the victims until 3 a.m. Tuesday morning— calling the wait agonizing.

When the family learned of Olds' death, Lori Olds shared the news with her friends.

"Thank you everyone for all your prayers but the Lord got a beautiful young angel yesterday at the hands of a deranged monster...We lost our beloved Rikki Olds to the monster who shot up the king soopers in Boulder CO yesterday may his rotten ass fry and burn in hell...if i don't kill him first..we will be posting details about her arrangements in the upcoming days..."

Authorities in Boulder have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa of Arvada, Colo. At this point, there is no known motive for Monday's shooting, which occurred less than a week after eight people were fatally shot at three separate Atlanta-area spas by a single shooter.

The nine other victims from the Boulder attack were identified Tuesday as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

The shooting came to an end after the suspect was confronted by law enforcement and sustained a wound to his leg.

boulder shooting Image zoom Scene in Boulder, Colorado, after shooting | Credit: Chet Strange/Getty

Prior to last Tuesday's attack at three spas in the Atlanta area, America had gone a year without a public mass shooting, defined as involving four or more fatal victims, according to the Violence Project, a non-profit research organization dedicated to reducing gun violence. But after Monday's attack, there have now been four attacks in the past six days.