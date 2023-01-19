Family of 6-Year-Old Accused of Intentionally Shooting Teacher Speaks Out

The family of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly intentionally shot his teacher in a Virginia school is speaking out for the first time since the incident.

The 6-year-old has not been named publicly but is accused of showing up to school on Jan. 6 with a gun in his backpack and shooting his 25-year-old teacher Abigail Zwerner in an intentional act, according to police.

The family released a statement Thursday via their attorney James Ellenson claiming that the "firearm our son accessed was secured," per WAVY News.

"Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children," the family's statement said. "We have been cooperating with local and federal law enforcement to understand how this could have happened."

Police said the 9 mm Taurus pistol was legally purchased by the child's mother, ABC News reports.

Ellenson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the statement, the child "suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day. The week of the shooting was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives."

The family said the child is continuing to receive care at a hospital.

They added their "heart goes out to our son's teacher and we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school.

"She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son."

Zwerner has been called a hero after she was able to get her students out of the classroom even after suffering a gunshot wound.

She was seriously injured but was released from the hospital earlier this week, according to WTKR News.

The first-grade Richneck Elementary teacher "continues her recovery as an outpatient with the support of family, friends, and health professionals. The Zwerner family respectfully asks for privacy during this time," Riverside Regional Medical Center told the news channel on Thursday.

No one has been charged in the shooting, but on Tuesday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told CNN This Morning that charges were "certainly a possibility." However, the investigation remains ongoing.

The school will remain closed next week, according to ABC News.

For more information on safe firearm storage and the most effective ways to protect children from unsecured firearms, visit BeSMARTforkids.org.