Family of 14-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Police Inside Calif. Burlington Store Sues LAPD

The parents of a 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police at a Burlington store have now filed a civil lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department.

On July 14, Valentina Orellana-Peralta's parents filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging "wrongful death and negligence, as well as negligent infliction of emotional distress," as well as a trial by jury and unspecified monetary damages according to the Associated Press. The LAPD, officer William Dorsey Jones Jr., the city of Los Angeles and Burlington Stores Inc. are each names as defendants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore called Orellana-Peralta's death "tragic" in a statement made to the AP on Tuesday. "It remains a point of grief for us as well," he said.

On Dec. 23, 2021, Orellana-Peralta was shot by Jones Jr., who fired a stray bullet while she was inside a dressing room at the North Hollywood retail store in Los Angeles as she and her mother tried on clothing, body-camera video previously released showed. Police had responded to 911 calls from the store after Daniel Elena-Lopez, another customer at the store, attacked at least two women with a bike lock and dragged one woman throughout the store.

Jones Jr. fired a rifle three times at Elena-Lopez, 24, who was at the end of the aisle. Video footage showed that other officers on the scene audibly called for Jones Jr. to "slow down" and "hold up!" before he fired.

A woman's screams could be heard from the changing room area after the shots were fired.

Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, father of Valentina Orellana Peralta, speaks during a news conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in Los Angeles Credit: Ringo H W Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

The complaint filed by Orellana-Peralta's parents alleges that Soledad Peralta, her mother, held Valentina inside the dressing room as the bullet hit her and she died, according to the AP. The complaint also alleges that police forced Peralta to leave the dressing room — with her daughter still inside — and that she waited for "what seemed like an eternity," before she was told that Valentina died.

Peralta and Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, Valentina's father, allege in the complaint that LAPD did not properly train and supervise the officers who responded to that Burlington store and "fostered an environment that allowed and permitted this shooting to occur," the AP reported.

"Filing this lawsuit is the first step for Soledad and Juan Pablo in seeking the transparency and justice promised to them by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti following the fatal shooting of their daughter, Valentina," the family's attorney, Rahul Ravipudi, said in a statement obtained by the outlet on Tuesday.

"It is their deepest hope that those responsible for her death will be held accountable and that changes will be made to LAPD policies, practices, and standards for using deadly force that will prevent yet another senseless tragedy at the hands of law enforcement," Ravipudi's statement added.

Mother Soledad Peralta, center, and father Juan Pablo Orellana leave the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif Los Angeles Store Shooting Funeral Credit: David Swanson/AP/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday, but both the LAPD and the California Department of Justice have said that an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Also in the complaint, the family alleges that employees at the Burlington store "made no effort to address [Elena-Lopez's] increasingly violent and erratic behavior or warn any of the customers inside the store that they may be in danger" during the incident, according to the AP.

Burlington Stores Inc. told PEOPLE in a statement Tuesday that "while we are unable to comment on the pending litigation, our customers' safety and well-being is of paramount importance to us."

A memorial for Valentina Orellana-Peralta outside the Burlington store in North Hollywood, CA Credit: Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Orellana-Peralta, who was born in Chile, moved to the United States with her family "to get away from violence and injustice," the AP reported.

In January, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Protection League said that Jones and other LAPD officers followed active shooter protocols at the Burlington store that day because some 911 calls claimed the suspect inside the store had a gun, though no gun tied to those reports was recovered, according to NBC News.