Family Mourns 13-Year-Old Killed by Stray Bullet in Pasadena Home: 'Iran Was a Sweet, Loving Soul'

The family of 13-year-old Iran Moreno-Balvaneda said he had "a bright future ahead of him" after he was killed by a stray bullet while reportedly playing video games in his bedroom

A family in Pasadena, California, is mourning the death of 13-year-old Iran Moreno-Balvaneda after he was killed Saturday by a stray bullet.

The Balvaneda family has since launched a GoFundMe in Iran's name to help cover funeral expenses, as the local community mourns the teenager's death. As of Monday, the campaign has raised more than $2,000 of its $30,000 goal.

"With a heavy and broken heart we share this tragic and unexpected loss of our beloved Iran Moreno," the family wrote. "Iran was 13 years old son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend with a bright future ahead of him. Iran was a sweet, loving soul who wore his heart on his sleeve and approached people with a unique sweetness and tenderness."

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department responded to the call at approximately 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, after Iran was struck by gunfire. He was playing video games in his bedroom when three to five shots were fired nearby, at least one coming through his window, according to local news outlet KABC-TV.

First responders immediately provided emergency medical care, before Pasadena Fire Department paramedics transferred him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police said they are attempting to determine the identity of the intended target(s). They're asking any witnesses to come forward with information, as no suspects or motives are known, and the investigation is ongoing.

Friends, family and strangers have contributed to a growing memorial of flowers and candles outside Iran's home, and a community vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday at Villa-Parke Community Center in Pasadena, KABC-TV reported.