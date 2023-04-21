Family of Missing Student 'Baffled' After Footage Shows Her Vanishing 'into the Fog' Near Golden Gate Bridge

Sydney West was last seen on Sept. 30, 2020

By Christine Pelisek
Published on April 21, 2023 01:22 PM
19-year-old Sydney West was last seen Sept. 30, 2020, approaching the Golden Gate Bridge
Sydney West. Photo: FindSydneyWest.com

The family of a UC Berkeley student who went missing in 2020 is still searching for answers about what happened to their daughter.

Sydney West was last seen walking towards San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge on Sept. 30, 2020. The 19-year-old student was captured on surveillance video around 6:45 a.m. around Crissy Field, a popular recreation area.

"It was foggy, but she kind of disappears into the fog," private investigator Scott Dudek told Fox News Digital. "You would think if somebody went and crawled up on the rails with all those people and bike riders, somebody would have either called, which, that never happened, or somebody would have tried to talk to her and try to come forward with all that publicity, and that never happened."

"There were a lot of people on the bridge that morning, so that's what continues to baffle us," West's mom, Kimberly West, told the outlet.

According to a website dedicated to her disappearance, Sydney suffered a concussion in the summer of 2020 before her move to Berkeley. At Berkeley, she was taking classes remotely because of COVID and "this proved challenging for Sydney and she made the decision to defer until Fall 2020 so she could fully recover," the website said.

19-year-old Sydney West was last seen Sept. 30, 2020, approaching the Golden Gate Bridge
Sydney West. FindSydneyWest.com

Sydney's father Jay West told KRON4 in 2021 that he spoke to his daughter the night before she vanished.

"We talked for a long time. A couple hours. We talked a lot about loving each other. I fully expected to talk to her the next day," he said.

She was staying with family friends in the Bay Area and on the morning of her disappearance she took a ride share service to the Crissy Field area where she often went to exercise and take photographs.

Her family, who live in North Carolina, reported her missing on Oct. 1, 2020, according to the website.

The San Francisco Police Department sent out a press release on Oct. 2 2020 seeking the public's assistance, stating that she was "considered at risk due to depression."

According to the website, Sydney was last seen wearing a light teal hoodie, tropical print Vans sneakers and dark leggings. Her backpack was later found around the Golden Gate Bridge.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Sydney's whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Sydney is asked to contact private investigator Scott Dudek at (925) 705-8328 or Dudek.associates@gmail.com.

