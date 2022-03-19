Naomi Irion's abandoned car was found two days after she disappeared as she headed to work at Panasonic near Reno, Nevada

Family Makes Desperate Plea After Teen Goes Missing When Man Gets into Car in Walmart Parking Lot

A Nevada woman has issued a plea on TikTok for help to find her missing sister.

"I need your help. My sister is missing," Tamara Cartwright said in a video shared on the social platform earlier this week.

Cartwright said that her sister, Naomi Irion, has not been seen since she was in the parking lot of a Fernley, Nevada Walmart around 5 a.m. Saturday.

"Someone came up to her while she was in the driver seat - said or did something that made her move to the passenger seat and they drove away."

She added that Irion's car has since been found, however, authorities "said that there was evidence of criminal activity."

"But Naomi is still missing," Cartwright continued.

She urged viewers to share the video in an effort to spread her message, adding that her family has also launched a GoFundMe page to pay for expenses like flights and resources needed to find Iron.

The GoFundMe has currently raised more than $23,000 of its $20,000 goal. It notes that their parents currently live in South Africa.

In a follow-up video, Cartwright said she believes there may be a link between Irion's "disappearance" and a 2020 Chevrolet 2500 High Country, dark blue, 4-door pickup. She shared in another clip that Irion has a smiley face tattoo on an ankle, and a septum and nostril piercing.

She later added that Irion's car was found in an industrial area roughly two miles away from the Walmart where she was last seen.

She also posted a surveillance photo of the alleged suspect, who was wearing a hoodie and jeans.

Irion's brother, Casey Valley, shared with News 4-Fox 11 that Irion moved in with him in August to celebrate her "adult life" after turning 18. She was hired at Panasonic near Reno and took a shuttle from Walmart to the tech plant.

Valley told the outlet that his message for the suspect is "we're on to you." He urges the individual to leave Irion somewhere and leave.

He added that watching the footage of Irion's disappearance "ruined me."

"I mean, I couldn't believe what I was looking at. You know, I didn't want to believe it," he told the publication.

He shared more details of the last moments Irion, who has six siblings, was seen, noting that she purchased an energy drink at a gas station near their home. She hasn't used her bank account since, he told the outlet.

He said Irion was in the parking lot waiting for the shuttle to take her to work. "[She]always parked in the same spot and she always got there early so she could you know do social media stuff before she went to work and catch up with her friends that are in different time zones."

Adding that he's "overwhelmed" by the attention they've received, Valley said, "there's so many people out there that are you know, walking the streets, putting up signs, sharing things on social media, we're doing everything we can to get her back and to get her back safe."