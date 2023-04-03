Family Lawyer Says Stephen Smith's 'Definitely Didn't Run Out of Gas' Before His Killing

Stephen Smith was found dead in the early morning hours of July 8, 2015 on a dark road in Hampton County, S.C., three miles from his vehicle

By
Published on April 3, 2023 12:40 PM
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Stephen Smith. Photo: Facebook

Stephen Smith's body was exhumed this past weekend in a quest to learn what led to his untimely 2015 death, which was recently ruled a homicide. Prior to that, Smith's attorney spoke to PEOPLE about the night of his killing.

Smith, 19, was found dead in the early morning hours of July 8, 2015 on a dark road in Hampton County, S.C., three miles away from his vehicle and near the estate of the Murdaugh family — a powerful local family known for their longstanding law firm. Before it was ruled a homicide, Smith's death was declared a hit-and-run accident, and no arrests were ever made.

Authorities initially believed that Smith ran out of gas and was walking in the street when he was hit, but Eric Bland, the attorney representing the Smith family, told PEOPLE that he does not believe this is true.

"He definitely didn't run out of gas," Bland said.

"Nobody leaves their wallet in their car, especially if they run out of gas," Bland continued. "And nobody starts walking miles and miles — three miles from his car — down a country road at 4 in the morning."

Bland — who said he believes Smith was killed at another location before he was placed on the road — also confirmed that Smith had no drugs in his system at the time of his death.

stephen smith's headstone
Stephen Smith's headstone. Courtesy Suzanne Andrews

"He had no drugs in his system. No drugs whatsoever," Bland said. "So it wasn't like he was wildly hallucinating. And his mother said he was extremely concerned about his safety, like gay people would be in an area like that. [Editor's note: Smith was openly gay.] He was conscious of where he would go and not go."

Bland said that Smith's twin sister said she did not receive any calls from her brother on the night he was killed.

Bland also told PEOPLE that he believes Smith's death was a hate crime stemming from the fact that he was gay.

"It could be that a bunch of thug kids decide, 'Hey, we're going to beat up the gay kid,' or it was somebody who felt that Stephen was going to out them," he shared. "Stephen had told his mother that he was dating somebody of prominence. He was very secretive about his lifestyle. He wasn't secretive about the fact that he was gay, but he respected the boundaries of people who he had relationships with."

During the investigation after Smith's death, the Murdaugh name was mentioned dozens of times as possibly being connected, FITSnews reported. Buster Murdaugh — the surviving son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh — and Smith were high school classmates.

However, authorities have never accused anyone in the Murdaugh family of being connected to the killing, and last month, Buster vehemently denied that he had anything to do with Smith's death.

On Monday morning, Sandy Smith announced through the family's attorneys that she is allocating a $35,000 reward from monies raised from a GoFundMe for information leading to an arrest in connection with Stephen's death.

* With reporting by Christine Pelisek

