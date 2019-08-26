Image zoom GoFundMe

When police were called to a St Louis apartment building on Saturday evening, they found a gruesome and disturbing scene.

Inside a loft apartment, they found three bodies, including that of a young girl. Two of the victims had been shot; another one had been stabbed.

The following day, police identified the little girl as 10-year-old Nyla Banks. Also dead were Gene Watson Gene Watson III, 46, and 45-year-old Antoinette Banks, 45 — Nyla’s mother. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KMOV, a person at the leasing office told the station that the family entered the building with at least one of the suspects. They were allegedly inside the apartment for several hours.

A police spokesperson tells PEOPLE that the case is currently under investigation, and no further information is available. They will release more information on possible suspects at a later time.

Image zoom GoFundMe

In a statement to the media, the apartment complex said it would reevaluate the security features of the building.

“It was not a forced entry and the victim invited these people in his apartment,” the Edge Lofts said, according to Fox2Now.com. “They were there for several hours and there was some commotion heard.”

“The building has security, and this was an isolated situation,” the statement continues. “We are looking at adding additional cameras and improving lighting. We take everyone’s security very seriously and we are going to do everything we can to make it a safer place to live.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses for the Banks family.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Image zoom GoFundMe

“Detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrators who committed this heart wrenching crime,” Nyla’s family wrote on the fundraising page. “The family is in need of any financial support for the burial of these angels. They are gone too soon.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the St Louis Metro Police Department Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.