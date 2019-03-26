Five family members of the two Georgia children whose bodies were found buried in the yard of their father’s mobile home in late December have been indicted in both of their horrific deaths.

On March 18, a grand jury in Effingham County indicted the family members of Mary Crocker, 14, and her brother, Elwyn Crocker, Jr., for allegedly torturing and killing them, the Savannah Morning News reports.

Elwyn Crocker, Sr., 50 Effingham County Sheriff's Office

The children’s father, Elwyn John Crocker, Sr., their stepmother, Candice Heather Crocker, and their step-grandmother, Kimberly Renee Wright, are each charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and two counts of concealing the death of another, according to the indictment, local station WTOC reports.

Candice Crocker’s brother, Mark Anthony Wright, and the step-grandmother’s boyfriend, Roy Anthony Prater, were charged with felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree and concealing the death of another in connection with Mary’s death, the indictment says, according to local station Fox28 Media.

Kim Wright and Candace Crocker Effingham County Sheriff's Office

They are scheduled to be arraigned on April 17, the Savannah Morning News reports.

Both children lived with their father, a one-time Walmart Santa Claus. They were both withdrawn from school and were never reported missing.

Their remains were discovered in the yard outside their father’s mobile home in Guyton on December 20, 2018.

The indictment details the alleged depravity the children endured during their lives.

Mary Crocker was last seen in October 2018.

On multiple occasions between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 28, 2018, Mary was allegedly zip-tied, starved and held in a dog crate while naked, and was beaten with different objects, the indictment says, the Savannah Morning News reports.

All five defendants allegedly burned her with hot water and shocked her with a stun gun.

The family allegedly duct-taped her arms and legs to a ladder to try to straighten out her limbs, which had become crooked after being held in the crate for so long, Effingham County Sheriff’s investigator Abby Brown testified at the March 5 bond hearing for Crocker Sr. and Wright, the Savannah Morning News reports.

Mary’s older brother, Elwyn Crocker Jr., 14, was last seen in November 2016. Prosecutors believe he had been dead for two years before his body was found, the Savannah Morning News reports.

Elwyn Crocker, Candace Crocker, and Kim Wright allegedly beat Elwyn Jr., withheld food from him and held him in a dog crate from Oct. 1, 2016, and Nov. 30, 2016, the indictment says.

All five remain held in the Effingham County Jail. Bond was denied for Wright and Prater, the outlet reports. No date has been set yet for bond hearings for the other three defendants.

None of the defendants have entered pleas to the charges.

Lawyers for the five defendants could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Trial dates for all five have not yet been scheduled.