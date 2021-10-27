According to relatives, Jo Acker had served with the U.S. Army as a forward observer

Family ID's Security Guard Killed While Confronting Idaho Mall Shooter: 'Always Will Be a Hero'

The two people killed Monday in a shooting at an Idaho mall have been identified, and one was a security guard who was killed moments after confronting the gunman.

The Ada County Coroner's Office on Tuesday named the shooter, Jacob Bergquist, 27, and the two victims who were slain during the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting, which injured five others, including a police officer.

Robert Padilla Arguelles, 49, and Jo Acker, 26, were killed by shooter Jacob Bergquist.

The 27-year-old killer fired 18 times inside the mall, and was later met by police outside. A brief exchange of gunfire ensued, and Bergquist was struck, dying shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to relatives, Acker was born in Seattle, and had served with the U.S. Army as a forward observer.

Acker's friend, Dominique Cairistiona, told the Idaho Press she was a selfless person who would do anything for anyone.

"I have very confusing emotions right now," Cairistiona started. "On one hand, I'm upset that she was selfless and put herself in danger — but on the other hand I would expect nothing less of her. That's exactly her character, to do whatever she could to help as many people as she could."

Another friend, Shiloh Ren, described Acker as "radiantly sweet."

"She had this presence about her that just made you feel safe and respected," Ren told the paper. "She is going to be missed by many, but forgotten by none."

A statement from Boise Police confirms that the first calls about gunshots at the mall were received at around 1:50 p.m. on Monday.

"Evidence indicates the suspect was contacted by a security officer on the first floor of the building near a department store on the west side of the building," the release said; Acker was that security guard.

"The suspect shot the security officer, who died at the scene," the release adds.

Acker's sister, Shawna Lannigan, wrote on Facebook, "I can't even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am. Jo you were always kind and loving… you always had such an enormous heart of gold. ... You were and are and always will be a hero. I love you to the ends of this earth and beyond."

Arguelles was shot while shopping for gifts for his family, who are back in his native Mexico.

According to the Idaho Statesman, arrangements are being made to have his body returned to Mexico.