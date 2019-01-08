Ga. Family Returns From Vacation to Find Man Allegedly Living in Their House, With Locks Changed

A Georgia family who returned home from a trip Wednesday got a major surprise when they allegedly found someone else living in their house — with the locks changed.

Janice Henson told local TV station WSB-TV Atlanta that when her key wouldn’t fit into the lock of her Cobb County house when she and her family got home from a trip over the holidays, she was puzzled.

She said when a man in a wheelchair allegedly answered the door and told her to leave, she was shocked.

According to Henson’s account, the man allegedly said he lived in the home and declared it was now his.

Henson immediately called 911 on the man, who was identified by authorities as Nathaniel Nuckols, 26, WSB-TV reports.

He was arrested early Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary and terroristic threats and acts, which are felonies, and obstruction, which is a misdemeanor, online jail records show. He remains held in the Cobb County jail in lieu of $33,220 bond.

After Nuckols was taken into custody, Henson says she went inside her house and discovered that the suspect allegedly had made himself at home.

“He moved all the pictures, emptied drawers,” she told the station. “He was making this house his.”

He also ate their food, she alleged.

But he was polite about it, she said.

“He also left us notes thanking us for the key and thanking us for letting him live here,” she said, though she added the suspect made clear “it was his house now,” she said.

It is unclear whether Nuckols has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf or if he has entered a plea.