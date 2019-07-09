Police Investigating After an All-In Family Fight Breaks Out in Disneyland's Toontown

Image zoom Toontown Robert Holmes/Getty Images

Police have launched an investigation after a horrific family fight broke out in Disneyland’s Toontown in California on Saturday.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt with the Anaheim Police Department tells PEOPLE authorities responded to the incident after the family had already separated and were escorted out of the park.

Wyatt explains everyone involved in the altercation is related.

He says the family was uncooperative and refused to provide any information on what sparked the fight. Because of this, no arrests have been made at this time.

A video of the fight, along with a report of the incident, was forwarded to a detective who will try and figure out “who did what” to determine the appropriate charges, Wyatt tells PEOPLE.

While it’s still early in the investigation, Wyatt explains “technically everyone can be charged with fighting in public, which is a misdemeanor in California.”

He also says being that children were present, child endangerment charges can be filed and if any of the parties are in a relationship with someone involved in the fight, domestic charges can also be filed.

The identities of the family members have not been revealed to the public.

Footage of the concerning incident, which has since been shared on YouTube and with police, shows a woman spit in a man’s face after he tells her “not to disrespect his daughter.”

The man then begins punching the woman, who is holding on to a stroller occupied by two small children.

As the man continues to strike the woman in the face, a different man intervenes. The two men then begin fighting each other.

That’s when another woman approaches the three people and also begins to throw punches at one of the men.

During the melee, an elderly woman using a motorized scooter tries to drive into the group to separate them. When that doesn’t work, she stands up but then either falls or is pushed to the ground.

Just as the fight seems to have died down, one of the men repetitively hits one of the women in the face and later chases after the other woman and attacks her while accusing her of hitting his mother.

Throughout the terrifying ordeal, children could be heard crying and squealing.

A plethora of bystanders also tried to diffuse the situation before park police arrived on the scene.

Liza Jaeger, a spokesperson for Disneyland Resort, tells PEOPLE: “Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department.”