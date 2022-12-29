Tenn. Family Devastated After Father of 5 Is Killed in Apparent Road Rage Shooting on Christmas

"He was a great man, he was a great daddy, he was a great baseball coach," Chris Spaunhorst's wife told WSMV4

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 29, 2022 01:53 PM
Chris Spaunhorst, Tennessee man, 32, gunned down on I-24 on Christmas
Stephanie and Chris Spaunhorst . Photo: GoFundMe

A 32-year-old Tennessee father of five was fatally shot on Christmas Day in what police believe may have been a road rage attack. Now his grieving wife is pleading for justice in the aftermath of the unsolved crime.

Around noon on Sunday, Chris Spaunhorst was heading home in his pickup truck after dropping his mother off at her house, various outlets report.

While he was driving on I-24 West, multiple gunshots were fired into Spaunhorst's driver-side door and window, according to a statement from the Metro Nashville Police Department, and Spaunhorst was struck.

Officers responding to the scene found Spaunhorst injured with gunshot wounds, and he died at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center soon afterward.

Stephanie Spaunhorst, the victim's wife, told WSMV4 that the couple had been high-school sweethearts. "He was a great man, he was a great daddy, he was a great baseball coach. He loved everybody," she said.

She was shocked by the crime, telling News Channel 5, "There's nothing that he could have done to deserve what happened to him on Christmas. I mean, our kids are going to have to grieve for the rest of their lives."

Stephanie also implored anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward. "If somebody has the smallest detail, if you saw his truck at any point in time: tell the police," she pleaded. "He deserves justice. He deserves to be in peace."

In its statement, Nashville police said the alleged assailant was driving a black sedan with chrome trim. The other car may have been damaged, and it's unclear whether that driver hit Spaunhorst's car during the fatal encounter.

The victim's family has launched a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about the other vehicle or the gunman is urged to call (615) 742-7463.

