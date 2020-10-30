Inandi Wyche's family is raising a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the teen's murder

Family Desperate for Answers on Unsolved Shooting of Girl, 17, Killed in Car: ‘She Was a Bright Light’

On Dec. 4, 2019, Inandi Wyche was one of hundreds of holiday revelers on hand for the Christmas tree lighting in Jacksonville, Florida, when she happened to do an impromptu TV interview, telling a local reporter what was on her list for Santa.

“I want a car!” the Jacksonville teen, looking luminous in a white coat, white scarf, and white gloves, excitedly told the reporter from First Coast News.

Four months later, the high school junior, cheerleader and aspiring model was driving the new car she’d gotten as a gift when she was gunned down and lost her life.

On March 19 at about 7 p.m., Inandi was dropping off a friend on Portsmouth Ave. after a date when another car “pulled in front,” family friend Kenya Johnson told First Coast News.

Image zoom Inandi Wyche | Credit: Facebook

“Gray car, two-door, four-door sedan, two guys jumped out of the car and just opened fire on the car.”

Inandi’s date suffered injuries but survived the shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Tragically, Inandi died at the scene.

Her family does not believe she was targeted, First Coast News reports.

Since her death, police have searched for Inandi’s killer as her family seeks justice in her murder.

On Thursday, Inandi’s mother and other relatives, along with police and city council members, held a press conference announcing the family is raising $30,000 as a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the gunman or gunmen who took her life.

Standing near the site where Inandi was killed, her mother, Monique Wyche, said, “Somebody saw something and to lose her life -- somebody shot up my child. Brutally murdered her, a young 17-year-old,” ActionNewsJax reports.

Inandi’s close friend, Ribault High School senior class president Winston Seabrooks said, "Somebody on Portsmouth Avenue seen something. It was daytime,” First Coast News reports.

So far, the family has raised more than $14,000 to find Inandi’s killer and help to keep Jacksonville’s streets safe.

"It's just overwhelming, devastating," Monique Wyche told First Coast News. "We've got to get these murderers off the streets and we've got to do it together. Not just for Nandi, for everybody."

Just as Inandi’s family is looking to help others in their quest, the teen herself was known for her big heart and empathy.

Her mother told First Coast News that Inandi was the kind of girl who would sit with students who didn’t have anyone to talk to.

"To know her was to love her," Monique Wyche told First Coast News.

“I’m honored to be her mother,” she said.

“She had a big personality, beautiful inside and out. Beautiful smile.”

Her daughter had big dreams, too.

The interview she did the night of the Christmas tree lighting got her thinking about pursuing a career in television, her mother told First Coast News.

“To be interviewed…it set something under her feet and she was ready to go!” she told the outlet. “And we know she would have been great at it.”

The Fraternal Order of Police has donated $5,000 to help bring Inandi's killer or killers to justice, News 4 Jax reports.