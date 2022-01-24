Authorities contend there was no foul play involved in Lauren Smith-Fields' Dec. 12 death — but her family isn't convinced

Family Demands Answers in Death of 23-Year-Old Connecticut Woman Who Died After Bumble Date

The family of Lauren Smith-Fields wants answers.

It has been more than a month since the 23-year-old student was found lifeless on the floor of her Bridgeport, Conn., apartment, and her relatives are alleging the city's police failed to adequately investigate her death.

Smith-Fields, a Stamford High School graduate who was taking classes at Norwalk Community College, died the morning of Dec. 12, 2021, after going out with a man she had met three days prior on the dating app Bumble, according to a copy of the incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

Authorities contend that there was no foul play involved in Smith-Fields' death, but her family isn't convinced.

Smith-Fields, who was a babysitter also working as an eyebrow specialist, was last seen alive by her Bumble date, her family alleges.

Police have not released the man's name. They say he is the one who called 911 after realizing her nose was bleeding and she had stopped breathing, according to the incident report.

"They wanted us to forget about our daughter, their sister, our loved one," explained Smith-Fields' mother, Shantell Fields, while speaking to WNBC. "They thought they were just going to throw her away like she was garbage, like she wasn't important, like she didn't have family members who loved her. We're fighting for her."

Smith-Fields' brother, Lakeem Jetter, also spoke to the station, and said the police department's response to his sister's death was "careless."

Jetter alleges the police didn't even contact them after finding Lauren's body, and that they failed to collect numerous items of evidence — including a sedative pill and a used condom — from her apartment.

"I feel like because he's a white guy and she's a Black girl, they're just throwing it under the rug," Jetter said, further alleging police told his family they wouldn't be investigating Lauren's date, saying "he seemed like a nice guy."

Bridgeport Police did not respond to requests for comment.

Hundreds marched in Bridgeport on Sunday — what would have been Lauren's 24th birthday — demanding justice for the young woman.

Darnell Crosland, the family's attorney, has filed a notice of claim with Bridgeport, alerting them of his intent to sue the city "in an effort to obtain due process."

The notice, obtained by PEOPLE, alleges, "The Police Department has been racially insensitive to this family, and has treated this family with no respect and has violated their civil rights."

It adds that the city's police have "failed to investigate this matter, and they refuse to view the last person with Lauren Smith-Fields before she died as a person of interest. This behavior is unacceptable."

PEOPLE was unable to identify and locate the man for comment Monday.