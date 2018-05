Inside the Case of Family of 8 Whose Car Plunged off Calif. Cliff — as Possible Bones Are Discovered

According to police, the Harts had six adopted children. Police have said they believe all six children were in the vehicle when it went off the cliff. In the ensuing weeks, the body of daughter Ciera Hart was recovered and positively identifeid with DNA.

Because the three kids recovered from the vehicle were not strapped to their seats, investigators believe the other three Hart children — 12-year-old Ciera and the still-missing Devonte, 15, and Hannah, 16 — were likely ejected from the SUV.

Devonte and Hannah remain unaccounted for and are believed to be dead.