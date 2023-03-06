Family Calls for Justice in Death of Shanquella Robinson Who Was Allegedly Killed By Friend on Mexico Vacation

Shanquella Robinson, 25, died at a luxury resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October 2022

By
Published on March 6, 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVGmyy1hMaJ/?hl=en
Shanquella Robinson.

The family of a North Carolina woman who was allegedly beaten to death while on a Mexican getaway with six others late last year is pleading for the arrest of her killer.

The parents of Shanquella Robinson, along with family attorney Ben Crump, spent Friday in Washington D.C., demanding President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of State diplomatically intervene in the investigation into their daughter's alleged murder.

According to ABC News, Robinson, 25, died at a luxury resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October 2022.

Her travel mates allegedly insisted Robinson died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy later revealed she died as a result of severe trauma to her neck and spine, the outlet reports.

According to The Charlotte Observer, a video captured by one of the people she was vacationing with allegedly showed Robinson getting physically assaulted by another woman in a hotel room.

ABC News reports at least two others were present at the time of the alleged beating.

"It has been 126 days since she died," Crump said, according to the Observer. "That's 18 weeks."

"Video footage of her being beaten — literally, to death — was released, on November 16, 2022; 108 days ago … and still with all this visual evidence, nobody has been arrested."

"It is not right that the suspects and the people involved are sleeping comfortably in their own beds at night," Crump continued. "The only question is, State Department, President Biden: What are you going to do to bring justice for this brokenhearted family, especially this mother of Shanquella Robinson?"

According to WBTV-TV, authorities in Mexico are waiting on the U.S. to extradite an unnamed person who was allegedly involved in Robinson's death before they can move forward with the investigation.

"This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of hers, who is the direct aggressor," local prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya said, PEOPLE previously reported in November.

"We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures, such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It's about two Americans, the victim and the culprit," he added.

A State Department statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday reads, in part, "The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas" and "supports a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident and is closely monitoring local authorities' investigation."

"The Department does not provide confirmation of or commentary on investigations due to privacy and law enforcement considerations."

