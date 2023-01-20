Family of Calif. Man Who Died on Mexican Anniversary Trip Slams Authorities, Say Death Was 'Brutal Crime'

Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico

By Christine Pelisek
Published on January 20, 2023 10:11 AM
Elliot Blair
Elliot Blair. Photo: GoFundMe

The family of a California public defender who died while celebrating his one-year-wedding anniversary in Mexico is questioning authorities.

Mexican authorities have labeled the death of 33-year-old Elliot Blair in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico as an "unfortunate accident," but his family is pushing back, saying his death was a result of foul play.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the family said there was "little to no investigation" by the Rosarito Beach Police Department.

"The family, which has extensive legal training in criminal law, wholeheartedly believes based on their initial investigation that Elliot was the victim of a brutal crime," the statement says.

"Due to the insufficiency of the investigation, the family feels compelled to conduct their own private investigation in search for the truth," the statement continues.

The family also plans to hire an independent forensic pathologist to conduct a medical examination.

The family said a liaison to the coroner's office told them that Blair died from "severe head trauma" and his case was handed over to the district attorney's office "to conduct a possible homicide investigation."

The statement also said that Mexican authorities suggested that the family have him cremated, "the family insisted his body not be cremated in order to conduct a thorough, complete, independent investigation."

The Baja California Attorney General's Office has said Blair's death appeared to be the "result of an unfortunate accident from a fall by the now deceased from a third-story floor," the Orange County Register reports.

Elliot Blair
Elliot Blair. GoFundMe

Blair's family said his wife Kim, also a public defender in Orange County, has been "given multiple versions of what happened to Elliot."

The family also said that "the incident did not occur off their room's private balcony, nor any balcony, for that matter. The incident occurred in an open-air walkway located outside the front door of their room."

In addition, the family disputed claims that Blair was intoxicated at the time of his death.

He was found in his underwear, t-shirt and socks, the family said.

According to the family, the couple had stayed at the resort multiple times over the last five years.

Blair was hired by the Orange County public defender's office in 2017.

"He was very bright and had a very good grasp of the law," John Jenks, a forensic addiction specialist who has worked with Blair, tells PEOPLE. "He really cared about his clients. He was just a wonderful human being. Elliot was a cut above."

The Rosarito Beach Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

