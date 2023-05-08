A Family of 3, 2 Young Sisters and a Beloved Security Guard: Here Are the Victims of the Texas Mass Shooting

Eight people were murdered and seven others were injured at an outlet mall Saturday afternoon after a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on a crowd of unassuming shoppers in Allen, Texas, say police.

The mass shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets, outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to authorities.

The shooter has since been identified as Dallas native Mauricio Garcia, who police suspect sympathized with neo-Nazi and White supremacist beliefs, according to his past social media posts, the Associated Press reports.

Garcia, 33, who was also armed with a handgun and wore a tactical vest at the time of the massacre, was shot and killed by a police officer responding to an unrelated call at the mall, according to NBC News.

Below are the victims of the horrific attack:

Cindy, Kyu and James Cho

Cindy, Kyu, William and James Cho. gofundme

According to KDFW-TV, the Cho family – parents Cindy, Kyu, and their two young sons, William and James – were at the mall to return clothes William received for his 6th birthday four days prior when they were murdered.

"An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre that left eight victims dead," a GoFundMe description for the family reads. "Cindy, Kyu and 3-year-old James were among those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning."

KDFW reports William is the only surviving member of the family of four and is recovering in the ICU.

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

Sofia and Daniela Mendoza. gofundme

According to NBC News, sisters Daniela and Sofia were also killed in Saturday's mass shooting.

Citing the Wylie Independent School District, the outlet reports Daniela, a 4th grader, and Sofia, a 2nd grader, attended Cox Elementary School in Sachse, Texas, where the school's principal called the girls "rays of sunshine."

"Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy," WISD superintendent David Vinson wrote in a letter to parents, per the outlet.

The girls' mother, Ilda Mendoza, remains in critical condition.

Christian LaCour, 20

Christian Lacour. gofundme

The 20-year-old mall security guard was shot to death while on the job.

According to CNN, Christian LaCour's sister, Briana Smith, confirmed his death, saying, "Christian was a sweet, caring young man who was loved greatly by our family."

Max Weiss, a mall store employee, said, "Every time he was in the store, it felt safer. He brought laughter and joy and always knew what to say."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, was in the U.S. on a work visa employed as a project manager for a contracting company when she was shot to death, her India-based family says, per CBS News.

According to the outlet, the family is arranging for her remains to be transported back to India.