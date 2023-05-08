A Family of 3, 2 Young Sisters and a Beloved Security Guard: Here Are the Victims of the Texas Mass Shooting

Eight people were murdered when a gunman stormed the Allen Premium Outlets armed with a rifle and handgun, say authorities

By
Published on May 8, 2023 05:59 PM
texas mall shooting victims tout only
Cho family: William, Cindy, James and Kyu; Mendoza family: Ilda, Alex, Sofia and Daniela. Photo: gofundme (2)

Eight people were murdered and seven others were injured at an outlet mall Saturday afternoon after a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on a crowd of unassuming shoppers in Allen, Texas, say police.

The mass shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets, outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to authorities.

The shooter has since been identified as Dallas native Mauricio Garcia, who police suspect sympathized with neo-Nazi and White supremacist beliefs, according to his past social media posts, the Associated Press reports.

Garcia, 33, who was also armed with a handgun and wore a tactical vest at the time of the massacre, was shot and killed by a police officer responding to an unrelated call at the mall, according to NBC News.

Below are the victims of the horrific attack:

Cindy, Kyu and James Cho

Cindy, Kyu, William and James Cho https://www.gofundme.com/f/allen-tx-shootingrip-kyu-cindy-and-james-cho
Cindy, Kyu, William and James Cho. gofundme

According to KDFW-TV, the Cho family – parents Cindy, Kyu, and their two young sons, William and James – were at the mall to return clothes William received for his 6th birthday four days prior when they were murdered.

"An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre that left eight victims dead," a GoFundMe description for the family reads. "Cindy, Kyu and 3-year-old James were among those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning."

KDFW reports William is the only surviving member of the family of four and is recovering in the ICU.

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

Sofia and Daniela Mendoza
Sofia and Daniela Mendoza. gofundme

According to NBC News, sisters Daniela and Sofia were also killed in Saturday's mass shooting.

Citing the Wylie Independent School District, the outlet reports Daniela, a 4th grader, and Sofia, a 2nd grader, attended Cox Elementary School in Sachse, Texas, where the school's principal called the girls "rays of sunshine."

"Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy," WISD superintendent David Vinson wrote in a letter to parents, per the outlet.

The girls' mother, Ilda Mendoza, remains in critical condition.

Christian LaCour, 20

Christian Lacour texas mall shooting victim
Christian Lacour. gofundme

The 20-year-old mall security guard was shot to death while on the job.

According to CNN, Christian LaCour's sister, Briana Smith, confirmed his death, saying, "Christian was a sweet, caring young man who was loved greatly by our family."

Max Weiss, a mall store employee, said, "Every time he was in the store, it felt safer. He brought laughter and joy and always knew what to say."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, was in the U.S. on a work visa employed as a project manager for a contracting company when she was shot to death, her India-based family says, per CBS News.

According to the outlet, the family is arranging for her remains to be transported back to India.

Related Articles
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
At Least 8 People Killed in Texas Mall Shooting: 'Senseless Act of Violence'
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the May 6th mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call.
Texas Mall Shooter Identified, Was Possible Neo-Nazi Sympathizer: Reports
A vigil of nine crosses is placed at the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlet Mall in remembrance of those that died from the mass shooting that happened the day before in Allen, Texas, USA, 07 May 2023. According to the police, nine people including the gunman were killed on 06 May 2023 after a man opened fire at passers-by. At least nine killed in a shooting at a mall in Texas, Allen, USA - 07 May 2023
Texas Mall Shooting Survivor Says Slain Store Associate 'Saved Our Lives'
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia, center, holds a young girl during a vigil for his son Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia's son and wife were killed in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Survivors of Texas Massacre Slam Police Response, Say They Called 911 Before Shooting and Waited 30 Minutes 
Rachel King Facebook
Pa. Teacher Killed in Front of Son in Dunkin' Drive-Thru Was Victim of Months-Long Murder-for-Hire Plot: D.A.
Dowdell
Football Player and Athletic Manager, Both with College Plans, ID'd as Victims of Alabama Sweet 16 Shooting
Picture shows the area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky
5th Victim Dies in Hospital Following Monday's Mass Shooting at Louisville Bank
Top Row, L-R: Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak Bottom Row, L-R: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs.
Funerals for 6 Nashville Shooting Victims Will Begin Friday
DADEVILLE, AL - APRIL 16: Community members watch as crime scene investigators work the scene of a shooting on April 16, 2023 in Dadeville, Alabama. According to reports, at least four people were killed and others injured in a shooting during a birthday party at a dance studio on Saturday night. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
4 Dead, 20 Reportedly Injured in Shooting During Sweet 16 Birthday Party in Alabama
Ralph Yarl, Kaylin Gillis
Shot for Being in the 'Wrong' Place: Innocent People Who Became Victims of the Gun Violence Epidemic
This booking photo provided by the Kansas City Police Department shows Andrew Lester on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Lester, who shot a Black teen that approached the wrong house in Kansas City, Mo., last week while trying to pick up his younger brothers, has been charged with first-degree assault, the Clay County prosecutor said Monday, April 17. (Kansas City Police Department via AP); Ralph Yarl as the main - https://www.gofundme.com/f/nf36y-cover-medical-expenses
D.A. Cites 'Racial Component' to Ralph Yarl Shooting, Suspect Said He Was 'Scared to Death' of Teen
Louisville shooting victims
Here's What We Know About the Louisville Shooting Victims: 'There Are a Lot of People Who Are Hurting'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10157784598869695&set=a.433699694694 Chad Scruggs (Father) Hallie Scruggs (Victim)
Covenant School Church Pastor's Daughter, 9, Among 6 Victims Who Died in Nashville School Shooting
Top Row, L-R: Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak Bottom Row, L-R: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs.
'We Are Grieving Tremendous Loss': Here's What We Know About the Nashville School Shooting Victims
Jody Waters, Eric Talley, Rikki Olds
A Loving Grandmother, a Hero Officer, an 'Angel': Remembering the Boulder Supermarket Victims, 2 Years Later