F. Lee Bailey is known for being on O.J. Simpson’s “Dream Team” in the 1995 trial, representing the Boston Strangler, and getting the acquittal of Sam Sheppard

Famed Attorney F. Lee Bailey Dies at 87, O.J. Simpson Reacts: ‘The Best Lawyer of Our Time’

F. Lee Bailey, the famed attorney widely known for his role on the O.J. Simpson trial, died on Thursday. He was 87.

Superior Court Judge Kenneth J. Fishman, Bailey's former partner, confirmed his passing to The Boston Globe.

Bailey's oldest son Bendrix Lee told TMZ that his father died of what the family suspects to be old age while living in hospice. He also revealed that his father did not want a funeral and will most likely be cremated.

The family is considering a celebration of life ceremony, his son told the outlet.

Bailey was one of the members of O.J. Simpson's legal "Dream Team" in the 1995 trial alongside Johnnie Cochran, Robert Shapiro, Robert Kardashian and more. The trial led to the acquittal of the former NFL star in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson, 73, spoke out about Bailey's death in a video posted on Twitter, calling Bailey "a great friend" and "one of the great lawyers of our time."

F. Lee Bailey and OJ Simpson F. Lee Bailey and OJ Simpson | Credit: MYUNG J. CHUN/AFP via Getty

"He was smart, sharp as ever," Simpson said. "F. Lee Bailey, maybe the best lawyer of our time, of this generation, but a great guy. God bless his family. God bless you, Lee. You will be missed by me."

Simpson also alleged that his former defense attorney just finished a book about his perspective of the 1995 trial last week. "Normally, I read nothing about that case, but that is one book I'm looking forward to reading," the former NFL player said.

F. Lee Bailey F. Lee Bailey holding photo of the Boston Strangler | Credit: Bettmann/ Getty

Bailey is also known for representing Albert DeSalvo who confessed to being the Boston Strangler and getting the acquittal of Ohio doctor Sam Sheppard who was suspected in his wife Marilyn Reese's murder in a re-trial after he was initially found guilty.

Several of the defense attorney's cases have been featured in television and movies. Nathan Lane famously played Bailey in American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, to great acclaim.

In 2001, Bailey was disbarred for alleged misconduct, first in Florida and then in Massachussets. He was denied admittance to practice law in Maine after passing the state's bar exam, The Boston Globe reported.

Among other career moves, Bailey was once the host of the 1967 home television show Good Company and the host of the legal reality show Lie Detector in 1983.