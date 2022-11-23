Eyewitnesses Describe Terror, Chaos of Chesapeake Mass Shooting by Walmart Employee

Briana Tyler was in the break room with 15 to 20 colleagues before her overnight shift Tuesday night at Walmart when her manager walked in and opened fire on the staff with a pistol.

"I looked up and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire," Tyler told ABC's Good Morning America Wednesday. "He just started shooting throughout the entire break room. I watched multiple people drop down to the floor, whether they were ducking for cover or they were hit."

The manager looked her way, fired, but missed.

"He looked directly at me," she said. "But luckily he missed my head by an inch or two."

Tyler said he didn't say anything during the shooting.

"I would have never thought he would do something like this," she said. "Absolutely not."

Six people died and five people were injured in the country's latest mass shooting, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

Tuesday night's attack in Chesapeake, Va., came three days after 5 people were killed and around 18 people were injured in Colorado Springs when a 22-year-old gunman opened fire on patrons at an LGBTQ club.

Tyler said the deadly rampage happened so quickly she first thought it was "like a test type of thing," the Associated Press reported.

"Like, if you do have an active shooter, this is how you respond."

Mass Shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart. Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Another employee, Jessie Wilczewski, told WAVY that she took cover under a table when the shooter, with his gun pointed in her direction, told her to go home. "It didn't even look real until you could feel the … 'pow-pow-pow,' you can feel it," she said. "I couldn't hear it at first because I guess it was so loud, I could feel it."

Joetta Jeffery told CNN that her mother, Betsy Umphlett, was inside the store when the shooting started and sent her texts.

"I'm crying, I'm shaking," Jeffery said. "I had just talked to her about buying turkeys for Thanksgiving, then this text came in."

Her mother was uninjured in the attack.

Authorities told reporters that the events began shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night and that the suspect also died at the scene. In a Wednesday morning press conference, authorities said the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement obtained by WAVY, Walmart identified the shooter and confirmed that he worked at the store.

"The alleged shooter has been identified as Andre Bing. We can confirm he was a Walmart associate. Andre's position with the company was overnight team lead and he's been employed with us since 2010. We are thankful for the local first responders and will continue to work with law enforcement as they continue their investigation."

The people injured in the shooting are currently being treated at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. The status of their health and the nature of their injuries is currently unknown, according to authorities.

"We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store," a company spokesperson said in a statement, per NBC News and CNN. "We're praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is helping local police with the investigation, the Washington D.C. office of the bureau revealed on Twitter.