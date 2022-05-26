Expert Explains How to Help Survivors of Texas School Shooting Deal with Trauma: 'Healing Takes Time'

"It's going to take months, if not years, for these families to heal," Dr. Daniel Guzman of the Cook Children's Health Care System tells PEOPLE

Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas

After tragedy struck this week in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were killed in a mass school shooting, a trauma expert speaks with PEOPLE about how the young children who survived will move forward with their lives.

Dr. Daniel Guzman, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Cook Children's Health Care System, who is also a Medical Director for the Aim for Safety Program, says that the school-aged kids who dealt with the tragedy will "definitely have long-lasting effects," some of which will include "stress, anxiety [and] their comfort level with returning to school."

"All these things are going to be a part of what we as parents, educators, physicians and mental health care workers are going to have to obviously respond [to] and provide these children support [with]," he continues.

Noting that support from these groups can come "in a variety of ways," Guzman says some important ways are "letting the children know that we're there for them despite this horrific incident that occurred, we are here to help them get through this, and that they're safe."

"It doesn't feel that way right now, obviously, given what's happening and what we see that occasionally happens, [but], in general, kids sometimes will feel unsafe and [wonder] are they being taken care of," he adds.

Dr. Daniel Guzman Credit: Dr. Daniel Guzman

Alongside letting children know that adult figures in their lives are "here to support them in any way," Guzman says it is also important to monitor kids "for different signs ... that they're having a hard time with what's going on."

"[Look for] change in your child's habits," he explains to PEOPLE. "They may be more fussy or more withdrawn. Some may be more aggressive and acting out."

"What I see in the ER, kids tend to have somatic complaints. So they'll come in because they have a headache or abdominal pain. It's very subjective, it's very hard to define, but that may be a first sign that our kids are having trouble," Guzman continues.

Explaining that adults need to "open up our ears and our eyes and just listen to our kids and what they're telling us," the health provider notes that "the cues in many ways may not be right in front of us, but [will be] very subtle."

He adds: "Parents talking to their kids is really important, and if there's any concern whatsoever, then they need to seek professional help."

A memorial is seen surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Guzman also details that there will always be a long road ahead in regards to helping kids learn how to deal with their trauma.

"There's no easy answer to this. It's not a quick answer," he says. "Unfortunately, to say that we can do one step and our kids will get over this and we'll all be over this [is false]. This has long-lasting effects on all of us."

"It's going to take months, if not years, for these families to heal," he continues. "The healing takes time."

"The most important part," Guzman notes, "is reassuring the child and then taking the time to talk and listen."

"Support as best you can, give them all the love, and you provide them the reassurance that we are there for them," he says.

People mourn as they attend a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Credit: ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images

As for other advice on helping children to deal with their trauma, Guzman says monitoring what they are exposed to daily plays an important role.

"I think minimizing what they see on TV and social media will be really important," he says. "I mean, there's so much antagonism when you see what's put out there, that kids are picking up on all that."

"Kids are smart, and they're quietly learning and hearing everything that happens in and around them," he continues. "So they know more than we think they know."

Adds Guzman: "I think we need to give them the benefit of the doubt that they know more than we think they do. I think we need to go ahead and talk with them age-appropriately about what they're feeling and what they're seeing and what they're hearing."

During Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, a small city about 85 miles west of San Antonio, the gunman barricaded himself inside an elementary school classroom, according to officials.

All of the victims — those dead and injured — were found in that room. The children killed were in the second, third and fourth grades, police confirmed.

Before entering the school, the killer crashed his car in a nearby ditch. He then made his way into the building.

It is believed police killed the suspect. A motive for the murders, if known, has not been released. Police also said at a Tuesday press conference that they believe the shooter acted alone.

People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years. Credit: ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty

A handful of first responders, including a police officer, an EMT and a firefighter, recalled the horrific scene outside the school to PEOPLE.

"Fathers smashed windows, and physically pulled their kids out of classrooms," said Ernest "Chip" King, a Uvalde firefighter who was one of the first responders at the scene. "There was a lot of chaos."

"I was stabilizing a little girl, she was so tiny," said an EMT who wanted to be identified only by his first name, Rey, who arrived at the scene 20 minutes after the shooting. "There was blood everywhere."

He added: "She had been shot in the chest and the shoulder. We were trying to stop the bleeding. I looked at her and I was like, 'She's just a baby. Who would shoot a baby?'"