Expectant Mom and Her Boyfriend Are Found Slain in Car on Thanksgiving, and Suspect Is Arrested

Image zoom Savannah Fulmer and Dahmir Robinson Facebook

Police have made an arrest in the case of an expectant couple who were found dead in a car on Thanksgiving Day.

Savannah Fulmer, 18, was pregnant when she was discovered killed in a family vehicle parked in a McDonough, Georgia, cul de sac on Nov. 28. She and her boyfriend, Dahmir Robinson, 19, were both shot to death in what authorities now believe was a drug-related robbery.

On Friday, McDonough Police arrested 17-year-old Aljahon Joyner in connection with the deaths of Fulmer and Robinson. He is being charged with two counts of murder, one count of feticide and two counts of aggravated assault, according to an official press release.

Joyner is also facing weapons charges, including the possession of a firearm by a person under 21, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Joyner is currently being held by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. A lawyer for Joyner could not be immediately identified and it was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea.

The Augusta Chronicle reports Joyner is being charged as an adult.

Image zoom Aljahon Joyner McDonough Police Department

RELATED: Social Media Influencer Sentenced to 14 Years for Devising Plan to Steal Domain Name at Gunpoint

On Thanksgiving Day, police were called to investigate a suspicious parked car, where they found the two victims dead upon arrival.

Fulmer was a senior at the local Eagle’s Landing High School, where she played softball, and Robinson was a 2019 graduate of Woodland High School in a neighboring town.

Honoring their late teammate, the Gamers Fast-pitch squad shared photos on Facebook over the weekend, framing her No. 22 uniform and offering condolences to her family.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Today we said goodbye and celebrated the life of our Gamer Savannah Fulmer. Please have continued prayers for the Fulmer family and friends,” the post read. “We have lost a wonderful young woman and her unborn child and we will never forget them.”

Fulmer had recently celebrated her 18th birthday in September, and, according to her obituary, she “loved animals and personally ‘rescued’ several pets.” She is survived by her parents, Rodney and Brenda Fulmer

Representatives from the Henry County School District did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. However, a spokesperson reportedly told WXIA-TV that they are “saddened with the recent news concerning the tragic passing of one of our students during the holiday break.”