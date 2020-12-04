"[Officer Johnson's] legacy will live on in the officers and the citizens that she touched and inspired everyday," the police chief said

'Exemplary Police Officer' Dies 2 Days After She's Shot in Line of Duty While Responding to Complaint

A West Virginia police officer who was shot while responding to a parking complaint has died of her injuries.

On Tuesday, Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson responded to a traffic complaint on Garrison Ave. when a fight allegedly broke out between her and the suspect.

The incident escalated and both Johnson and the suspect, Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38, were shot.

They were both hospitalized, but two days later Johnson succumbed to her injuries.

“Cassie was an exemplary police officer. She embodied everything that the Charleston Police Department is and strives to be — courageous, compassionate and selfless for the citizens of the city that she loved,” Chief Tyke Hunt said in a statement. “Her legacy will live on in the officers and the citizens that she touched and inspired everyday.”

Johnson joined the City of Charleston as a humane officer on Oct. 2, 2017. She joined the Charleston Police Department on Jan. 11, 2019 as a patrolman.

"We are heartbroken at the loss of Cassie. She was always willing to lend an extra hand, going above and beyond in every situation,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “The City of Charleston is a safer, more vibrant place because of Cassie and we are grateful for her service.”

City flags were lowered to half-staff Thursday and will remain at half-staff through the day of services, which has not yet been determined.

"In her final act as a true hero, Patrolman Johnson will be donating her organs to save the lives of others," according to a GoFundMe page started to help Johnson's family.

Philips remains hospitalized. No charges were filed immediately.

However, he is expected to be charged with first degree murder, WSAZ reports, citing Charleston officials.