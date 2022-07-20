Ex Traveled from Georgia to Kill Professional Photographer in Chicago Condo Before Turning Gun on Himself

A Chicago woman who opened up on social media about her divorce was fatally shot Monday in her apartment by her ex-husband, who then turned the gun on himself.

Officers went to Sania Khan's apartment at about 4:30 p.m. that day after they received a call for a welfare check. When they arrived, they heard the sound of a gunshot and a man groaning, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing a police report.

Once inside, officers found Khan, 29, dead near the door. A source told the Chicago Sun-Times that she suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Her 36-year-old ex-husband, Raheel Ahmad, was discovered in a bedroom with a head injury. A handgun was found in his hand and a suicide note was discovered nearby, according to the report, the Sun-Times reported.

Ahmad was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Coroner confirmed the deaths of Khan and Ahmad to PEOPLE.

Ahmad had traveled from his home in Georgia to Chicago, the Sun-Times reported. His family had reported him missing, the Tribune reported.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, citing the police report, Ahmad was distraught and went to Chicago to "to salvage the marriage."

Khan was a professional photographer who moved to Chicago from Chattanooga in June 2021, according to her website.

"I used to love travel so much that I was a flight attendant," she wrote. "My favorite layover was always Chicago and who would have known 2 years later I would have moved there?"

Khan also posted about her marital and personal struggles on TikTok.

In one TikTok post, she wrote, "It's painful to walk away from someone you once loved. But it's even more painful to love someone who is careless with your heart."

In another post, she wrote: "Going through a divorce as a South Asian Woman feels like you failed at life sometimes," she wrote. "The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because 'what will people say' is isolating. It makes it harder for women to leave marriage that they shouldn't have been in to begin with."

Two of her friends told the Sun-Times that Khan and Ahmad divorced in May.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.