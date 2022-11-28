Ex-Teacher Marries Student Months After Resigning Over Allegations He Sexually Abused Her

A former Alabama teacher who was arrested on accusations he engaged in a sex act with a student has now married the alleged victim.

Thomas Blake Tucker was charged in mid-September with one count of school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, according to a Facebook post from Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Tucker, 25, was a teacher and coach at East Limestone High School in Athens, Ala. He was released on bond and resigned from his position a month later, News 19 reports. According to the Limestone County Circuit Court, Tucker has not yet entered a plea.

Now Tucker's lawyers want bond restrictions that prohibit contact between the student and Tucker to be lifted since they are legally married, News 19 reports.

According to court documents, which were obtained by The News Courier, the two were married on Nov. 8.

"Right now we just want to make sure that Mr. Tucker isn't in any violation of his bond conditions ... and so because of that, we filed a motion he at this point has not had any communication with his wife because of the bond conditions that currently exist and that's why we've made this request to the court because again they are lawfully and legally married," Tucker's lawyer, Nick Lough, told News 19.

Lough also confirmed the marriage between the teacher and former student to WAFF and WAYY.

Lough did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tucker's next hearing will be on Dec. 6.

