Ex-Southwest Airlines Pilot Accused of Exposing Himself Mid-Flight

Michael Haak has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly committing a lewd act during an Aug. 2020 flight

A former Southwest Airlines pilot is accused of intentionally exposing his genitals during a flight in August 2020.

Michael Haak has been charged with committing a lewd indecent act while piloting a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando on Aug. 10, 2020, according to a federal court document obtained by PEOPLE.

The one-page document filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland alleges Haak "intentionally committed an act of lewd, indecent and obscene exposure of his genitals in a public place."

It was not immediately clear where he allegedly exposed himself.

In a statement to NBC Washington, Southwest Airlines said Haak was no longer with the company.

"The pilot in question is no longer employed by Southwest Airlines and departed the company last year prior to us becoming aware of the matter," a spokeswoman told the station. "The event was recently brought to our attention, and we've cooperated with the appropriate outside agencies as they investigate. Southwest Airlines takes all matters related to workplace conduct very seriously, with a well-defined policy and reporting process for harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation claims. Our corporate culture is built upon treating others with mutual respect and dignity, and the events alleged in this situation are inconsistent with the behavior that we require of our employees."

An attorney was not listed for Haak. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea.